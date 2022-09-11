There’s a new spot in Downtown to grab a bite and watch a good film.
West El Paso hasn’t had a film cafe since the closure of Fellini Film Cafe on Cincinnati, which was shuttered years ago.
Now, Rebecca Muñoz and Douglas Winter have opened Aaron and George’s Film Cafe at 105 Texas. The space offers free screenings of feature films, sandwiches, pastries, coffee, cafe de olla and more at an art deco storefront around the block from the Kress Building.
The couple celebrated the grand opening of Aaron and George’s on Saturday, Sept. 10, with a screening of the 1960 film “The Apartment.”
Winter moved to El Paso from New York about two years ago. After having a serious motorcycle accident on the Brooklyn Bridge, he sold his business and spent time traveling around the western part of the country before making his way to El Paso.
Muñoz works for the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department and is working on her doctorate at UTEP in rhetoric and writing studies.
The two met during the pandemic and bonded over their love of films. Muñoz’s favorite is “La Bamba,” and Winter loves “Grapes of Wrath.”
The film cafe is full of movie posters framed by the El Paso Frame Co. and features a specialized screen and projector. Muñoz said the cafe has plans to screen familiar movies, as well as independent and local films.
Winter said he wanted to create a space that he loved coming to work in, and took inspiration from small film cafes in New York.
“We want to show movies we both love and movies people might not be so familiar with. We also want it to be a place where we can introduce new ideas to people and enjoy the films we show,” Muñoz said.
She also wants the cafe to eventually become a hub for local filmmakers and the film community.
The name of the cafe pays tribute to Muñoz and Winter’s grandfathers, Aaron J. Schwartz and George Haines. Schwartz was a baker and Haimes owned a health food store in the 1950s in New York.
There are framed photos of the couple’s grandfathers next to the entrance of the film cafe.
“I called my cousin and said, ‘I need a photo of Papa.’ My cousin’s father just died, my uncle,” Winter said. “When I called him, he was cleaning out his apartment, and while we were on the phone, he said, ‘I think I see something.”
The two also named many of their menu items after family members, or they are inspired by them, including the Celia salad and Faustina’s mustardy potato salad. There’s also Elaine’s Big Salad, a reference to Seinfeld, one of the couple’s favorite shows.
The menu will include deli-style salads and sandwiches. The cafe also serves fountain-style beverages, including an El Paso take on the famous New York egg cream made with Topo Chico.
Winter said the couple invested about $100,000 in the space Downtown and have been working on the cafe for about eight months. He said they looked around the city for a suitable space but loved the facade of their location and its home in Downtown.
“I said I don’t want to be in a strip mall, even if it made more sense, where people could park and just get out,” Winter said. “This is harder, but I have to be happy, too.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
