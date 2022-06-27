El Pasoans might soon be facing a tax increase from one of the county’s taxing entities.
On Monday, El Paso County commissioners will discuss whether to approve a notice of intent to issue $345.7 million in certificates of obligation for expansions at University Medical Center, including El Paso Children’s Hospital.
The notice would appear in the newspaper, with a 45-day waiting period before commissioners can vote on issuing the certificates of obligation, bonds that do not require voter approval.
If the certificates of obligation are ultimately approved, an El Paso County resident with a home valued at $194,610, the median home price, would pay about $110 more per year in taxes to the hospital district.
UMC is one of 38 taxing entities across El Paso County, which include school districts, city and county governments and water districts.
With the non-voter approved debt, the county hospital is seeking to expand a number of services, including critical care bed capacity, surgery and ambulatory capacities, a new Neighborhood Health Center in Central El Paso, offerings at El Paso Children’s and a cancer center.
In presentation materials from UMC posted to the county agenda last week, the hospital argues that more critical care bed capacity is needed to avoid a crisis in the emergency department.
“Prior to COVID, it was not unusual for 20 or more admitted patients to be holding in the ED’s 48 treatment rooms, reducing its effective capacity by half,” the UMC presentation states. “COVID has made the situation far worse.”
UMC argues it will need nine additional operating rooms – three in the hospital and six in an ambulatory surgery center.
According to a county presentation, UMC plans to hold community information sessions and meetings with at least 12 nonprofits and service organizations.
The proposed $32.8 million Neighborhood Health Center would have about 50 beds and focus on geriatrics, offering primary and urgent care services. UMC in the presentation stated that there are no urgent care clinics in the 79905, 79915 and 79907 ZIP codes.
The certificates of obligation would also fund $36.7 million in improvements at El Paso Children’s Hospital. This could include expanding bed capacity.
“EPCH serves the sickest children in El Paso, and while few children are hospitalized, the ones who require hospitalization are sicker and more complicated than in the past,” the presentation states.
El Paso Children’s is expecting to need an additional 22 beds in the next three years and 26 by 2030. The additional beds could be fit into the eighth floor of the children’s hospital.
The children’s hospital is also seeking to expand its emergency department with the certificates of obligation, citing not enough space for treatment, departmental support and families.
For the proposed $78.9 million cancer center, UMC argues that El Paso is one of the only metropolitan cities without a National Cancer Institute-designated center within a two-hour drive.
“While NCI designation is not an immediate goal, addressing this gap should be a long-term objective to ensure the provision of high-quality, coordinated, and cutting-edge services in El Paso,” the presentation states.
UMC said the number of analytic cancer cases diagnosed or treated at the hospital has risen by 49% from 2013 to 2019.
According to the presentation, UMC is seeking to increase the number of cancer cases it treats at the hospital, from 32% to 40%.
The hospital also seeks to develop comprehensive, coordinated cancer care, including radiation oncology and aftercare.
El Paso has been underserved in health care for decades, a challenge that community leaders and organizations have focused on in recent years.
In addition to UMC, there are several private hospitals, including those operated by Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which are owned by HCA Healthcare, and The Hospitals of Providence, which are owned by Tenet.
Nico Tejeda, market CEO for The Hospitals of Providence, said the group has made more than $2 billion in investments in the El Paso area over the last 20 years.
“We do our best among private hospitals to make sure we can meet the needs, wherever they are, without asking the community to provide any support to us,” he said. “We’re proud to serve as an economic driver and be one of the largest taxpayers.”
Tejeda said the hospital’s growth is driven by population growth in El Paso, including at its East Campus, which is undergoing a $20 million expansion.
He said The Hospitals of Providence has been able to find capital to expand buildings and services, but that the biggest challenge has been finding staff.
Tejeda said The Hospitals of Providence has worked to recruit and retain physicians to the area and has partnered with universities to strengthen the health care pipeline in the borderland.
“In other large cities, you have geographic proximity to other large cities, and have physicians who are relatively transient,” he said. “In El Paso, it’s very important we make a distinct effort to recruit those who will stay here.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
