It’s unclear what comes next for a planned Union Draft House 150 feet from Eastwood High School after City Council denied the establishment an exception to sell alcohol.
The block was a departure from the council’s usual approval of exceptions to the city rule that prohibits alcohol-serving establishments within 300 feet of schools, daycares and churches.
“Just because something is done over and over, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t change it or stop if it isn’t serving the community,” said city Rep. Alexsandra Annello, who voted to deny. “I don’t think there should be an exception. This area is very residential. Individuals have chosen to live in an area like this.”
John Geske, the owner of Union Draft House, told City Council he had put about $100,000 into the project at a new shopping center at 9640 Montwood. The site was formerly a church and was rezoned in March of 2022.
Geske did not respond to messages seeking comment last week.
City Rep. Henry Rivera made the motion to deny the exception to Union Draft House. The shopping center is in his district, and in March he held a public meeting to address the issue.
The public meeting also included city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, who voted to deny, and now-ousted Ysleta Independent School District trustee Mike Rosales.
Rivera said that while he was pro-business, the location was too close to Eastwood High, and that students of that age are impressionable.
“This presents a very big problem, and I find it hard to support this issue,” Rivera said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Rivera and other council members said the Ysleta ISD wrote a letter not opposing the project, but had later pulled it.
A request to Ysleta ISD for a copy of the letter or an interview was not returned last week.
Raul Garcia, a program manager for the city’s planning and inspections department, said establishments that have sought an exception to the 300-foot rule have typically had letters of support or non-opposition from the impacted school, daycare or church.
“In these cases where the establishment is unable to obtain a letter of support, it comes to City Council,” Garcia said. “Originally the letter was obtained. In backup materials there’s no formal recommendation from staff. It’s not an ordinance or resolution; it’s completely up to City Council.”
Tuesday’s vote to deny Union Draft House’s request for a waiver was 4-3, with Reps. Brian Kennedy, Joe Molinar and Art Fierro voting against the denial. Rep. Isabel Salcido abstained.
“This is a sticky situation,” Fierro said. “I don’t understand how an entity can give someone approval to move forward, then change its mind.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
