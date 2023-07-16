ZTEX Construction Inc. filed a lawsuit against the city of El Paso after not being awarded two contracts totaling more than $30 million for street resurfacing, alleging that errors were made in the bid review process.
In an exclusive interview with El Paso Inc. last week, ZTEX President Joaquin Royo discussed his decision to sue the city last month and why the company has decided to not pursue its lawsuit any further.
“I believe we sent a message to the city,” Royo said. “We sincerely hope the city of El Paso changes the review process to ensure objectivity in selecting contractors for these types of projects.”
The city did not respond to a request for comment.
ZTEX Construction Inc. was founded in 2006 and has about 400 employees. It has done work for the city for more than 13 years.
Earlier this year, ZTEX submitted its bids for two contracts, the “collector and above street resurfacing 2023” and “residential street resurfacing 2023” contracts, which are part of the bond initiative approved by voters in 2022.
According to the city bid tabulations, the lowest bidders were selected – International Eagle Enterprises Inc.’s $18.3 million bid for the collector contract and Allied Paving Co. of El Paso Inc.’s $15.8 million bid for the resurfacing contract.
ZTEX’s bid for both contracts ranged from about $20 million to $22 million.
Price is not the only thing the city considers when it evaluates bids. Other criteria, including the reputation and past performance of the companies, are taken into consideration.
In the lawsuit filed June 20, ZTEX argues its grade for reputation and performance was incorrect.
“On the residential streets contract, the bidder selected by the city had an experience and reputation score of 3.76 out of 15,” Royo said. “ZTEX’s score was 12.63 out of 15, yet our experience and knowledge of local conditions was graded lower than the other bidder by 10%, despite our successful present and previous city contracts.”
Another issue ZTEX has with the process is an alleged lack of information and communication.
“Even after the award, we received no information from the city other than the averages of the unknown judges, which is also public information,” Royo said. “Again, this is not a fair, consistent and transparent process.
“The city offered to debrief us after the award is completed, when it is too late to do anything about any errors during the evaluation process. We could not sit idle while our concerns went unheard.”
Royo said price should be an important factor when the city evaluates bids, but it shouldn’t be the only factor, which, he said, is increasingly the case.
“There is no consistency with how the city of El Paso determines who should be awarded contracts, and it is an open invitation to subjective review instead of being objective and fair,” he said.
He continued, “The city previously scored contractors on whether health insurance is provided to the contractor’s employees. ZTEX provides health care insurance to all of its full-time employees. Recently, that factor was eliminated. This gives a huge advantage to companies that don’t provide proper benefits to their employees.”
In its lawsuit, ZTEX said it would be “financially harmed in a way from which it cannot recover.”
But Royo clarified that the line was a misstatement. He said he personally told Mayor Oscar Leeser and City Council that the statement was made in error and was an oversight due to a time crunch.
“We currently have plenty of projects to keep our employees busy,” Royo said. “We needed to make a statement since we do not know what the future holds for the private sector that makes up the majority of our revenue.”
