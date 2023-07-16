ZTEX Construction Inc

ZTEX Construction Inc. was founded in 2006 and has about 400 employees.

 Photos provided by ZTEX Construction Inc.

ZTEX Construction Inc. filed a lawsuit against the city of El Paso after not being awarded two contracts totaling more than $30 million for street resurfacing, alleging that errors were made in the bid review process.

ZTEX Construction Inc

ZTEX says it has done construction work for the city for more than 13 years.
