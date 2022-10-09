From left: Jazmine Venegas, Aubra Franklin, Rick Porras, Gerald Cichon, Cinta de Oro, Mayor Oscar Leeser, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, city Rep. Cissy Lizarraga, Bishop Mark Seitz, city Rep. Joe Molinar, Candace Valenzuela and city Rep. Alexsandra Anello.
The center of the city will soon get a major housing development, the area’s first in years.
HOME, the El Paso housing authority that provides low-cost housing for about 50,000 people, broke ground on Friday on Nuestra Señora, a $17.7 million housing project at 415 Montana.
The project will eventually house 80 families in Central, just north of Downtown, a part of El Paso where population growth and housing developments have not kept up with the far Eastside and Westside.
The groundbreaking was an all-out event, featuring professional wrestler Cinta de Oro and speeches from community leaders, as well as coffee and pan dulce.
Gerald Cichon, CEO of HOME, said it was difficult to get the project off the ground.
“This new community almost didn’t happen 10 different times. This has been hard,” Cichon said. “Everything was stacked against us.”
Cichon said HOME houses 7% of El Paso’s population, including 25,000 children.
“It’s where you go to sit around a table and look into the eyes of those that love you. It’s where you go to be loved,” Cichon said.
One of the challenges the project faced was the reticence of funders to support the development.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said the city has fought for the project and to show funders that it could work.
“I know that people outside El Paso don’t understand the dynamics of our community,” Leeser said. “It’s really important we build the value and understanding.”
HOME is developing the apartments in partnership with Paisano Housing Redevelopment Corporation and Franklin Development Properties. Based in San Antonio, Franklin Development Properties has also worked on other El Paso projects with HOME, including the Blue Flame Building.
The Blue Flame houses 120 families. That $40 million renovation project began in 2018 and opened in 2021.
Ryan Wilson, senior partner at Franklin, said the Nuestra Señora and similar developments are hard to do. Challenges include honoring the surrounding neighborhoods, juggling funding and adapting to a rapidly changing financial market.
“It’s really hard to do what HOME does, and it’s taken a lot of years to get to today,” he said.
