Energy and water conservation are important to Howard Goldberg.
He’s the co-owner of Supreme Laundry & Cleaners, a local laundromat and linen cleaning service company. Goldberg said they bought a new tunnel washing machine to use less water.
“We’re a large water user and it behooves us to be as efficient as we can with our water use,” he said. “The new washing machine we purchased is going to save us thousands of gallons of water every month.”
The new machine will be used to wash health care linens, including pillowcases and washcloths, for many of the major El Paso hospitals, Goldberg said. The machine takes clean water from the last rinse of a washing cycle and uses it in the first rinse of a new cycle.
But installing it cost the company thousands of dollars, he said, which is why they reached out to several rebate programs that could give them back some money for their equipment.
One of those was El Paso Water’s WaterWise Business Rebate Program, which began this July.
The program is exclusively for local business owners like Goldberg to apply for site-specific rebates towards new equipment and processes that use less water.
“If a company is looking at maybe getting a new air-cooled ice maker instead of one that is water cooled that costs $20,000, then we would help with half of the equipment costs,” said Dawn Walker-Hughes, a senior water conservation specialist at El Paso Water.
Depending on the project, Walker-Hughes said the program can provide up to $15,000 in matching funding. The program has specific eligibility limits, as outlined at epwater.org/businessrebate.
The business must be connected to El Paso Water’s potable water distribution system for the past year. They would also need to be up to date with their water payments and not have any watering violations notices within the past five years.
Walker-Hughes said the program’s funding comes from the water utility’s conservation budget, which is approved by the Public Service Board.
When asked why commercial users should invest in water conservation, she said, “Not only can business owners see savings in water usage, but money savings on their water bill.”
While the El Paso community has practiced water conservation since the 1980s - cutting water usage by about 30% per person - Walker-Hughes wants those efforts to continue in the business sector.
“We do live in the desert, so we’re only getting about eight inches of rain per year,” she said. “With these uncertainties of river water yearly, we want to make sure we have more water for El Paso in the future.”
Walker-Hughes and her two-person team are still testing the waters to see how the programs will fare. Right now, three companies have applied for rebates, including Supreme Laundry.
For Goldberg, he said the program’s team did a thorough job in coming to inspect their machine in Central El Paso.
“They spent quite a bit of time there understanding the machine and looking at the paperwork that came with the machine to verify that there was an actual savings in the water use,” Goldberg said.
Walker-Hughes hopes to expand next year, but to include industrial companies.
“Whether a business wants to put in new efficient toilets, or they want to put in a new air unit on their facility, they can talk it over with us and we can help them,” she said.
For more information, contact the El Paso Water Conservation team at 915-594-5508 or conservation@epwater.org.
