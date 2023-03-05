When Woody and Gayle Hunt stood together at the podium on Thursday, they were surrounded by people who have witnessed or were helped by their donations to the El Paso community.
About 500 people attended the sold out event at the Hotel Paso del Norte. The Hunts were honored as the El Pasoans of the Year for a lifetime of philanthropy and their historic $25 million donation to UTEP’s college of business in December. And world-renowned cellist Zuill Bailey was presented the Community Spirit Award for his commitment to the El Paso community.
“There couldn’t be more deserving individuals than Woody and Gayle,” Dr. Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, said before the event. “They shouldn’t just be El Pasoans of the Year; they should be El Pasoans of the decade.”
The couple was introduced at the event by El Paso businessman and philanthropist Paul Foster, who said the Hunts have been consistent supporters of education in El Paso through the Woody and Gayle Hunt Foundation, which was started in 1987.
Over 35 years, the foundation has given more than $147 million, mostly in El Paso.
“What has most impressed me is their care and generosity, unique ability to help others, to inspire, to motivate. And don’t get me wrong, Woody has some talents as well,” Foster joked. “Actually, over 20 years, I’ve admired Woody for his business sense, his integrity and his sincere desire to see his hometown grow and prosper. And over that same time, I have seen the strong and positive influence Gayle has had.”
In their remarks, Gayle began by thanking the El Pasoan of the Year nominees. And Woody spoke about how his father, Jack, opened a hardware store with his grandfather in El Paso and expanded it into a global company, Hunt Companies.
El Paso is where Woody and Gayle met, started dating and settled when it was time to start a family. Their children and grandchildren, all native El Pasoans, were at the event.
Woody’s connection to El Paso extends to UTEP, where his father lived near the campus where the liberal arts building is now. However, Woody said they did not make the $25 million donation because of their family’s past ties with the university, but did it for the future of the community.
“This is only partially an acceptance speech,” he said. “This is also a call to action.
“If there’s one thing I’ve learned over decades of philanthropy and my even more decades in business, it is that as nice as awards like this are, it takes far more than one or two people to create change. It takes dozens, hundreds, thousands of individuals all pulling together, in whatever way they can, towards a shared goal.
“That’s how we built Hunt Companies, that’s how the College of Mines became Texas Western and then UTEP, and that’s how we will improve the quality of life for all El Paso.”
Heather Wilson, UTEP president, said the Hunts have been generous to the university for many years. Announced in December, their latest donation to UTEP in support of the college of business was the largest gift in the university’s history.
“They are just tremendous supporters of the community,” Wilson said after the event. “It’s wonderful they made their speech more about El Paso rather than themselves.”
Gayle said the community can be improved through the transformative power of education. She saw that as an educator at Brooks School in Austin, where she taught economically disadvantaged children.
“We all have a unique story of how education has shaped our lives, and that is why we keep investing in education – to inspire and shape future generations of El Pasoans” she said.
El Paso Inc. also honored Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, presenting him with the Community Spirit Award.
Amid the demands of a musical career that takes him all over the world, the cellist and music instructor at UTEP gives back to the community, playing at school functions, retirement homes and hospitals.
Bailey, who celebrated his 20th anniversary as artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica last year, has brought international attention to his city through music, attracting outstanding musicians to perform here. And, when traveling, he is one of El Paso’s most enthusiastic citizen diplomats.
Felipa Solis, executive director at El Paso Pro-Musica, introduced Zuill.
“In 2001, a dynamic 29-year-old cellist named Zuill Bailey moved to El Paso, and a new world opened up for all of us,” she said.
Before receiving the award, Zuill serenaded the audience with his cello, playing “J.S. Bach Suite for Solo Cello No. 1 in G Major, Prélude.”
“To me, that piece signifies hope and being grateful and the things we always have to remind ourselves about,” Zuill said after the event. “I have hope, just as the Hunt’s do, about the future. We are at a great time of renaissance for this wonderful region, and I am just thrilled to be a part of it in my own way.”
