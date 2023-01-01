El Paso utilities are in for some changes as the calendar sets to 2023.
At a November workshop, El Paso Water presented the 2023-24 budget to the Public Service Board, which governs the utility.
Among other infrastructure growth and improvements, El Paso Water is seeking funding to build new infrastructure in rapidly-growing parts of town.
That funding could come from a new fee – an up to $59-per-month surcharge, which the utility calls a sustainability infrastructure surcharge. It would be applied to water bills of new metered homes in parts of the Northeast, Northwest and Far East, El Paso Water officials said.
So far, the reception has been mixed. The budget and proposed surcharge have not been finalized or approved.
Ray Adauto, executive vice president of the El Paso Association of Builders, said discussion continues about the proposed El Paso Water fee.
“That’s not where we’d like to have our consumers at,” Adauto said. “We’ll continue to work on it. There will be another meeting in January, so we’ll see what goes on there. Meanwhile, it’s a little disconcerting.”
At the November presentation, John Balliew, president and CEO of El Paso Water, said current customers are paying for new infrastructure developments where growth is occurring.
“Current customers will not see this surcharge at all,” Balliew said.
If approved, the surcharge would take effect on March 1. The surcharge has a 30-year timeline and could be updated every five years.
El Paso Water has $2.2 billion in assets, including eight water treatment plants. There are more than 199,000 residential customers and 22,300 non-residential customers.
The water utility is also continuing $730 million in major improvements on its RR Bustamante wastewater plant in the Lower Valley.
“We’ve tried to spread out the Bustamante project over as many years as possible to make the impact on any single budget year as minimal as possible,” Balliew said. “But we’re to the point now where we’re constructing, having to purchase the equipment, and this big heavy construction will continue for three years.”
El Paso Electric is also rolling out changes in the upcoming year.
On Dec. 15, the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved El Paso Electric’s advanced metering system deployment plan and surcharge.
Starting in the spring, El Paso Electric will begin rolling out its smart meters. The rollout is slated for completion in mid-2025.
According to El Paso Electric’s smart meter website, the surcharge will be about $2.03 per month for residential customers and $12.35 for large power customers.
“Smart meters represent a tremendous opportunity for our community,” said Kelly Tomblin, El Paso Electric president and CEO, in a news release. “With this technology, we’re giving customers the information and tools they need to understand their energy use so they can save money and reduce their carbon footprint.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
