If you’ve driven down North Mesa at any point in the last year and a half, you may have noticed a crumbling wall on the eastern part of the Montecillo development.
The retaining structure and its spring 2021 failure, along Montecillo Boulevard leading up to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, is at the heart of a lawsuit brought by three parties.
Alamo El Paso Holdings LLC, EPT Montecillo Development East LP and Montecillo Owners Association Inc. are suing the estate of architect Gilberto Millot and Millot Designs LLC for damages and monetary relief relating to the failure of the retaining wall.
The plaintiffs are also suing Desert Canyon Investment Properties II LLC, owners of Kings Hill Apartments, the community that sits atop the slope in question. The plaintiffs allege Desert Canyon did not properly mitigate water drainage off the slope.
David Bogas, director of development for EPT Land Communities, the developer behind the Montecillo community, said he believes the parties are moving in the right direction.
“With all the remediation we’re moving forward,” Bogas said. “I think we’re moving in the right direction and with the right design and are looking forward to getting it done.”
Alamo Drafthouse was not available for comment. Representatives from Desert Canyon could not be reached for comment. Millot Designs was dissolved in June of last year, according to OpenCorporates. The Texas Secretary of State’s database states Millot Designs has voluntarily ended its franchise tax.
Gilberto Millot died after sustaining injuries in a 2020 car crash in El Paso.
The leaning wall can be seen from North Mesa and has closed off Montecillo Boulevard. Another road, Vin Granada, is open to access Alamo Drafthouse.
The asphalt along Montecillo leading up to the movie theater has buckled and crumbled.
“With the current pandemic and the escalating construction costs and supply chain impediments, these damages are substantial and growing,” the lawsuit states.
In 2009, when investors proposed developing Montecillo on 300 acres of undeveloped Westside land, they aimed to build something that had never been built before in El Paso: a smart growth community.
The idea of smart growth is to return to a type of development that predates the explosion of the suburbs – main streets lined with multistory shops, public gathering spaces and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods.
At the time, El Paso city government championed it as a way to make the city more attractive, improve quality of life, reduce suburban sprawl by promoting infill development and save the city money by slowing demand for roads, sewers and water lines in the farthest reaches of the city.
Montecillo was one of the first projects to move forward under the city’s smart code. And over the past decade, apartments, houses, retail, restaurants and offices have sprung from the desert, along with entertainment, including Topgolf and iFly.
In 2014, as construction crews began moving dirt – lots of it – in preparation for the construction of the Montecillo town center along North Mesa, a small piece of the slope collapsed below the Kings Hill Apartments. EPT Land Communities said engineers evaluated the soil and conducted surveys. Later, the slope below the Kings Hill Apartments was reinforced.
In 2021, construction started right below Alamo Drafthouse on the town center, which will feature mixed-use buildings clustered around a plaza, with 188 apartment units, about 18,000 square feet of retail space and parking garages.
At the time, EPT Land Communities expected the project to be finished in summer of 2022.
Drilling depths
The lawsuit was filed last year. Much of the language in the original petition comes from a certificate of merit statement by Ricardo Fierro-Stevens, a civil engineer in El Paso who gave his sworn professional opinion about the design of the retaining wall.
In his statement, Fierro-Stevens said he believes Millot and Millot Designs did not follow the advice and recommendations from a geotechnical engineer from LOI Engineers in their stamped, sealed drawings for the retaining wall.
Fierro-Stevens said Millot Designs’ wall drawings called for an embedment depth of 8.5 to 23 feet for the wall’s concrete piers, while the geotechnical report called for a minimum embedment depth of 25 feet.
He added that even if the Millot designs had called for the minimum depth of 25 feet, the “lateral load resistance of the piers would not be adequate to support the soil.”
By allegedly not following the geotechnical engineer’s recommendations, Fierro-Stevens said Millot and Millot Designs “gave wrongful, insufficient, and inadequate guidance to the contractor who built the existing wall that has failed.”
In a response to the petition, Didier Millot, independent administrator of Gilberto Millot’s estate, and Millot Designs denied all allegations in the lawsuit and asked plaintiffs be required to prove their claims.
Kings Hill
The lawsuit also alleges that Kings Hill Apartments’ drainage system diverts storm and surface water runoff downward toward the slope, “resulting in an excessive amount of water overflowing” onto the Plaintiffs’ properties.
The water runoff will continue to compromise the structural integrity of the slope, the lawsuit states.
Plaintiffs allege Desert Canyon, the Kings Hill owner, “failed to act as a reasonable and prudent landowner in properly maintaining water drainage” and managing drainage from heavy rainfall and surface water.
They also allege that Desert Canyon violated parts of the Texas Water Code related to diversion of surface waters.
Desert Canyon has denied all the allegations and argued that the plaintiff’s claims are barred by a statute of limitations.
Reporting contributed by Luis Rios
