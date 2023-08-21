Glass Coke bottles are getting a bit more circular – in lifespan, not shape.
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages recently launched its refillable glass bottle pilot program in El Paso. The program is the only one of its kind in the U.S.
“We saw a need to be innovative,” said Jose Soria, sales center manager at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “One of the company’s principles is change and innovation, so we saw it as a great product to be able to offer our customers.”
The program is available for glass Coke bottles purchased at about 130 businesses served by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.
According to the company, the pilot program’s bottle return rate is at about 74%.
At La Gorda on Viscount in East-Central El Paso, large racks to collect used glass Coke bottles are set up next to the trash can.
“La Gorda has done very well,” Soria said. “They’ve taken it a step further and used it on their marketing side as well. Customers love it, and it plays on the demographic for these customers.”
The bottles get picked up by Coca-Cola and go through a sanitizing and cleaning process at the bottling plant. The bottles are then refilled and sent back out to participating businesses.
Customers can get a bottle return credit towards the purchase of another refilled glass product. The turnaround for the whole process is about a month.
“Thankfully, we have a good forecast that’s keeping us in stock,” Soria said.
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is the brand’s bottler for Texas, as well as parts of New Mexico, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Dallas and has seven production facilities, including the bottling plant in El Paso.
In the days of yore, refilling glass bottles was common. But as more products switch to plastic, there are fewer opportunities for refilling programs in the U.S.
Glass is also valuable, with some states paying hefty prices to recyclers. Soria said the glass market has been good for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.
“It’s done very well,” he said. “We’ve had glass in the past, and in this particular aspect it’s done very well, which is why we saw the opportunity to be innovative.”
Soria said the plant didn’t need to undergo any major changes to be able to accommodate the glass refilling program. The companies involved in the refilling pilot are already part of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages’ customer base, and the company is reaching out to those businesses.
El Paso will remain the only city in the pilot program for now, Soria said.
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge because we’re reintroducing it to our consumers and seeing what the footprint is going to be,” he said.
Arca Continental acquired Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages in a 2017 joint venture. Arca Continental, headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, is the second-largest Coca-Cola distributor in Latin America.
