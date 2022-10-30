A New Mexico-based clinical research company has expanded into El Paso, opening a clinic in Central that will allow people to participate in trials for infectious diseases.
AXCES Research, also known as Access, Excellence, Community, Equity and Science, focuses on COVID-19, HIV and hepatitis.
“Part of our mission is to focus on providing opportunities for historically underrepresented members of our community,” said Wenoah Veikley, CEO and chief clinical officer at AXCES Research.
The company had its grand opening for the El Paso clinic at 1800 N. Mesa on Oct. 27.
Participation in clinical trials, which are how drugs are developed and can offer access to experimental treatments that aren’t otherwise available, is low among Hispanics and other minorities. Those groups tend to have less access to trials, and face language and financial barriers.
“Clinical trials are crucial for us not only to address health care disparities and improve health care outcomes, but it’s also a way for us to go from being passive consumers of health care to more active influencers of Latinx global health outcomes,” said Michaele Linden Johnson, senior director of clinical trials and business development at the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation.
Historically, Johnson said, El Paso has not been very competitive with clinical research. The opening of the AXCES clinic in El Paso helps the MCA Foundation further its efforts to increase the number of clinical trials that are offered in the region.
AXCES Research opened its first location in November 2020 in Santa Fe, N.M., which Veikley calls the mothership since the company’s leadership is composed primarily of women. They also have a location in Albuquerque.
Veikley said El Paso was a natural fit for the company due to its experience working with Hispanic communities.
“We serve a significant number of newly arrived individuals in our northern (New Mexico) clinics, and we wanted to make sure that we offered this same expert care closer to the border,” she said.
They plan to first study and offer a long-acting HIV treatment.
“Instead of individuals having to take those medications every day, sometimes twice a day, they could receive similar medication every six months,” she said.
They are also looking to offer tests for gonorrhea and chlamydia along with vaccines for COVID-19.
“We are making that more readily available in the community by taking it out of the lab and into the doctor’s office,” Veikley said.
To determine which tests are conducted in each location, she said they rely on community feedback, including social media. They also plan to speak directly to El Pasoans in community focus groups.
“There are informal conversations that can occur that aren’t visible online and not happening in doctor’s offices. We’d also like to hear that directly from community members,” she said.
AXCES makes an effort to have a presence within the LGBTQ+ community in every location.
“Culturally competent care is often not available to the LGBTQ+ community,” Veikley said. “We have conversations that health care providers don’t always have and try very hard to be conscious of the culture and the space we create.”
The program and its trials are funded by sponsorships from pharmaceutical companies like Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co. and Pfizer.
“The data we collect is incredibly important to our sponsors,” Veikley said. “They want to know how you feel after you leave our office.”
After participating in a trial, people are offered a stipend. The amount paid can range from $50 to $150 and is based on a number of factors, including how long the trial lasts, Veikley said.
“If you’re going to come and see us twice, if you’re going to have to come six times over a year, we want to ensure that your time and effort are being respected,” she said.
AXCES Research is looking to fill about six positions now but has plans to expand.
“Out of the gate, we’re starting a little bit small and conservative because we don’t have a lot of presence at the moment in El Paso,” Veikley said. “In Santa Fe, we started with four of us for the first six months and in two years, grew to 25 people.
“So if we see the same trajectory in El Paso, that can be very exciting for us.”
For more information, visit AxcesResearch.com.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
