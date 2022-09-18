Nine years and 10 months after El Paso voters approved dozens of bond-funded projects in 2012, including a Downtown arena, the city has released its newest feasibility study for the long-delayed entertainment venue.
The arena is at the heart of yearslong controversies and litigation, and the open house Thursday was no different.
As the litigation that has delayed the project continues, some business and community leaders are counting the years gone by against the rising cost of the project. There was no project cost listed in the preliminary feasibility study.
Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber polled their members and found overwhelming support for the project 10 years ago, but that it has cooled as the years have gone by and costs have gone up.
She said support among business may have shifted to a smaller venue due to the rising cost.
“They have shifted thought to building a facility to meet demand with the funding that was approved to get it done,” Ramos-Davidson said. “The longer you wait to build it the more cost will go up.”
Ramos-Davidson said she’s also heard feedback that the focus now should be on getting the project done rather than paying for more studies.
At the presentation Thursday at the El Paso Museum of Art, city staff were on hand to showcase the project and answer questions about the preliminary findings of the feasibility study. City Council approved $798,661 for the study in April.
The interactive presentation included building inventories, ground studies and preliminary market assessments.
The event also invited participants to provide input on what they envision the space being used for. Options included basketball, a small concert venue, car show, family entertainment, open lawn festivals, local weekend performances and a plaza with restaurants.
The presentation included comparable venues in other cities, including the PPL Center, which opened in Allentown, Pa., in 2014., and Toyota Music Factory, which opened in Irving, Texas, in 2017.
According to the preliminary findings from the study, which was conducted by San Francisco-based architecture firm Gensler, a key takeaway is that there are “multiple market gaps for modern entertainment venues within the El Paso market, including both for mid-sized venues (3,000 to 8,000) and large-scale venues (10,000+).”
Earlier visions for the arena put the capacity higher, at 20,000 seats. And for comparison, the Don Haskins Center holds just over 11,600, and the El Paso County Coliseum holds about 6,200.
The complete feasibility study is slated to wrap up in January, said Daniela Quesada, the city’s architect and project manager for the multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center.
The study also includes input from concert promoters who “indicated a desire for a flexible venue capable of hosting a wide range of events at various levels of capacity,” the study states.
“They pass through El Paso but just don’t stop here because they don’t have a venue to utilize,” Quesada said.
The feasibility study will look at how to incorporate existing buildings into the design, she said. Right now, those buildings are fenced off from the public, with some that sustained damage in 2019 before a demolition ban was put in place.
The project has been delayed for years by lawsuits spearheaded by El Paso historic preservationist Max Grossman and J.P. Bryan, a retired Houston oilman and investor in historic buildings, to prevent the arena from being built in Duranguito. Opponents maintain that voters never approved the arena for sports use and that the facility shouldn’t be built in the Downtown neighborhood because of its historical significance.
Veronica Carbajal, an attorney and former candidate for mayor, said the 2012 ballot language did not mention sports, and that the city’s study is only looking at that aspect of the project and not other forms of entertainment.
“This is discretionary and expensive, versus building up the convention center,” Carbajal said. “We need the convention center to be useful, repaired. It’s not used as an entertainment center anymore.”
She said El Pasoans could end up subsidizing a project like the multipurpose center, and said the ballpark, another 2012 quality of life bond project, is not generating enough revenue to support itself.
“None of the concession workers are able to live off what they’re making there. We’re creating seasonal, not good-paying jobs, and they’re jobs that are not going to keep young El Pasoans here,” Carbajal said.
Matt Keats, president and owner of Keats Southwest, said the effort to bring the arena to El Paso is overdue, and that the cost will probably double from what it was in 2012.
“We’ve run into numerous roadblocks along the way that have not been made by El Paso judges, they’ve been made by judges and other people out of the region that don’t know this area,” Keats said.
He said a venue could increase the number of large conventions and Downtown businesses and visitors.
“If we had a multipurpose center, we would be able to incorporate that with big conferences, big conventions and overlap it into that venue,” Keats said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
