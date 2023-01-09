There are just as many unknowns for the Duranguito neighborhood as there were before last week’s City Council vote to abandon the proposed Downtown multipurpose center site.
As of Friday afternoon, the area was still fenced up and plans for the buildings the city owns remained unclear to nonexistent.
“As of now, it’s a wonderful outcome for the city of El Paso,” said J.P. Bryan, a retired oilman and preservationist in Houston who has funded a lawsuit against the city over its plans to build the arena in Duranguito. “That doesn’t say there isn’t a lot of work to be done, issues to be dealt with.”
Bryan said the first order of business should be getting a historic designation for the neighborhood, which has been mostly vacant and fenced off with significant structural damage for years.
He said he believes that the historic preservation and restoration of the area would lead to millions in revenue from heritage tourism.
City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, who joined city reps. Isabel Salcido and Henry Rivera in voting against the measure, said abandoning the Duranguito site was irresponsible.
“We need emergency support to fix those (buildings). We can’t use bond dollars,” Hernandez said. “There are some great legal threats and questions that our city attorney desperately needs guidance for.”
City spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said the city is waiting on a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court in an antiquities code case related to the properties it owns, which are in poor condition.
“We’re waiting on the Texas Supreme Court; that’s the last of it,” Cruz-Acosta said. “That’s not going to change and has other implications. We’re moving forward with that one, and it was not affected by the decision of the Council.”
The city has spent about $17 million on property acquisition, litigation and city contracts related to the Duranguito site, city staff said at last week’s meeting.
Council members received a lengthy presentation from city staff and San Francisco-based architecture firm Gensler on the initial results of a feasibility study. Gensler staff proposed a hybrid facility that would incorporate 12 existing Duranguito structures into the footprint of the design.
A representative from the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said a membership survey found 75% of members wanted a modified plan, similar to what Gensler presented. If that wasn’t possible, 52% of members wanted to drop the arena project.
Before voting to nix plans for an arena in Duranguito, City Council briefly discussed what would happen with the structures the city owns in the neighborhood, but there were no answers.
After Hernandez asked city attorney Carla Neiman if the city was abandoning the preservation of structures in Duranguito, Neiman said it would ultimately be up to City Council.
“If you were to move the site away, the question would have to be answered or closed up,” Neiman said.
“I don’t believe we’re receiving direction from Council. You’d have a blighted site for however long, until Council directs us to do something with those facilities.”
New city Rep. Chris Canales asked if the city could move forward with an archaeological survey of the area.
“Abandoning the site makes it moot and leaves a lot of pending issues that I can’t give the best advice, certainly not in open session,” Neiman told Canales, who asked about the future of the city-owned properties.
Later in the week, in statements made on El Paso TV outlets, Mayor Oscar Leeser said the city would bring back options for the voter-approved arena project, including looking at city-owned facilities in Downtown.
That could include the Judson F. Williams Convention Center and Abraham Chavez Theatre next door, but there’s no timeline for when a new proposal could be ready.
“I’m heartened to hear the mayor say he’s still committed to doing the arena in Downtown,” said Steve Ortega, an El Paso attorney who was on City Council when the 2012 bond was approved by voters.
Ortega said the arena opponents, as well as others, will need to come up with a plan and funding for the Duranguito area.
“J.P. Bryan funded a lot of the opposition. I’m curious to see whether or not he steps up and funds the restoration he wants to see,” Ortega said. “The county recently spent funding on a Downtown historical survey. Now they have a tremendous opportunity to step up to the plate. Instead of talking about historic renovation, they can actually do it.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
