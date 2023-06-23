El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez will receive an $889,979 payout as his severance package after being fired for no cause in February.
On Tuesday, the El Paso City Council voted unanimously to approve the amount as part of his separation, which was calculated based on his employment contract.
Gonzalez’s severance included 12 months of base salary, six months of unused vacation and six months of leave.
“If I’m not mistaken, this payout would have been greater every year till the last day he worked for the city of El Paso,” Mayor Oscar Leeser said before voting.
Gonzalez was not present for the vote, and some city representatives said he has been working remotely and assisting the interim city manager, Cary Westin.
“It’s my understanding that he’s not necessarily doing the work of the city manager,” city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez told El Paso Inc. “The last time I worked with him would be my last committee meeting (on May 25), when he was our guest speaker.”
Hernandez voted in late February against terminating the city manager’s contract. Last October, Gonzalez’s contract was amended to include a clause allowing the city to terminate him without cause.
City Rep. Art Fierro, who voted in favor of firing Gonzalez, said the city manager has been available to assist Westin on certain occasions.
“He’s on call if the interim city manager needs any guidance or advice, where the bodies are, he’s able to reach out to City Manager Gonzalez,” Fierro said.
While Gonzalez’s last day was set to be June 29, Hernandez said a memo sent by the mayor’s office to representatives indicated that Westin would begin his interim city manager duties June 1. Hernandez said Gonzalez’s duties as city manager ended once Westin started.
“Mr. Gonzalez has made clear that his plan was to relocate his family, and that he would not be staying in El Paso,” Hernandez said.
Westin will serve in the position, which includes a $320,000 annual salary, until a full-time city manager is hired. He also receives a $400 monthly car allowance and a $250 monthly expense allowance.
Gonzalez was hired as El Paso’s second-ever city manager in 2014, replacing Joyce Wilson.
Gonzalez’s starting salary was $239,000 but it grew to about $442,000 a year and included three pay raises during 2022.
Fierro said if Gonzalez were to finish his contract, the city would have had to pay him more than a million dollars.
“When we talk about the city manager’s contract, we talk about the former council giving him a two-year extension and allegedly keeping his salary, which all they did was put it in the background and put in other benefits,” Fierro said.
Those benefits included a $5 million life insurance policy, paid travel, expenses for an annual health exam in Dallas and retirement benefits. Gonzalez’s employment benefits cost taxpayers about $269,000 every year.
