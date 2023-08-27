After a national search, the El Paso Police Department has named Steve Dye, Peter Pacillas, David Ransom and Victor Zarur as finalists for police chief.
Pacillas, Ransom and Zarur have El Paso ties, and all four candidates are Texans. Pacillas is the current interim chief and has been in the position since February.
Police Chief Greg Allen died in January.
The police department announced the four finalists in an email Friday afternoon. The department used the firm Strategic Government Resources to search for and select the finalists.
In a news release, the department said it received 25 applications from candidates in 11 states.
The committee for the police chief search was led by Mario D’Agostino, deputy city manager for public safety. D’Agostino and the committee were in charge of reviewing applications and selecting the four finalists.
Here’s more information about each of the four finalists.
Steve Dye
Dye was police chief in Grand Prairie, Texas, from 2011 to 2020. He is the city manager in Grand Prairie. He has previous experience in other Texas police departments, including Houston and Arlington.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and a master’s in criminal justice from Tarleton State University. Dye also previously served on the community policing committee for the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Peter Pacillas
Pacillas, the interim chief of the El Paso Police Department, began his tenure with the department in 1985. Prior to being named interim chief, he was assistant chief since 2009.
He received a bachelor’s degree from Mountain State University in West Virginia. Previous roles at the El Paso Police Department include the force’s SWAT team, Homeland Security unit and interim commander of the auto theft, fusion, intelligence and narcotics units.
David Ransom
Ransom began at the El Paso Police Department in 1992 and was with the force for about 20 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from UTEP, a master’s from Mountain State University and a doctorate from Indiana Tech.
He is chief of police at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Previous roles with the El Paso Police Department include patrol, gang enforcement and SWAT. He is an instructor at Bay State College in Boston.
Victor Zarur
Zarur is the El Paso Police Department’s interim executive assistant chief for the office of performance and development. He has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Park University and a master’s from Sul Ross State University.
Zarur is also a criminal justice adjunct professor at El Paso Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.