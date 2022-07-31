It will soon be safer for people to walk, run, bike and to use wheelchairs and strollers while navigating the streets and sidewalks of El Paso.
The El Paso City Council unanimously approved a Complete Streets policy to improve the safety, health and quality of life for those who use El Paso streets.
Instead of focusing solely on motor vehicles, under the policy streets and sidewalks will be designed and built with the needs of all users in mind. These improvements will decrease accidents and deaths.
“We applaud the El Paso City Council for putting safety and health first when it comes designing streets all users can share,” said Eva Olivas, community impact director for the American Heart Association in the El Paso area. “This demonstrates value of implementing a Complete Streets policy that meets the highest national standards and considers the unique needs of the City of El Paso.”
The Complete Streets policy was developed over a two-year period as a partnership between the City of El Paso and members of the El Paso Complete Streets Coalition.
“The City of El Paso took a major step towards restoring balance to our transportation system,” said Scott White, policy director for the Velo Paso Bicycle- Pedestrian Coalition. “For too long we’ve been building streets and roads almost exclusively for cars, but with the passage of the El Paso Complete Streets ordinance the city has declared its intent to ensure our streets will be safer, more inclusive and equitable for persons of all ages and abilities.”
The El Paso Complete Streets Coalition includes a range of local leaders and passionate community groups with a shared common goal of adopting a complete streets policy that supports the creation of a safe, equitable multimodal transportation network through the strategy of requiring that every road construction and reconstruction project makes a street safe and comfortable for all users.
Members of the coalition called city council’s vote of confidence as critical step forward for all who walk, bike, use a wheelchair, use public transportation, and drive the streets of El Paso.
Smart Growth America released its annual Dangerous by Design report in July showing that metro areas, including El Paso, became more dangerous during the pandemic for pedestrians and other road users.
The report states that “it’s impossible to prioritize both safety and keeping cars moving quickly … when streets are designed for vehicle speed, pedestrians and other road users pay the price. The COVID pandemic magnified the consequences. As driving decreased, congestion evaporated, removing a barrier that helped reduce vehicle speeds.”
Smart Growth America compared pedestrian safety throughout the stages of the pandemic when there were fewer and more drivers on the road.
Ana Acosta, injury prevention and education specialist in the trauma department of the University Medical Center of El Paso, said as pedestrian and bicycle incidents increase, it’s important to prioritize educating children, teens, adults, and older adults in vulnerable neighborhoods on the importance of staying safe on the road through presentations, awareness campaigns, events and other evidence-based interventions.
“Design features help reduce speed, provide ramps for easy access to people who need them, wider sidewalks and buffers from traffic, medians and pedestrian islands for safer street crossing,” Acosta said.
She hopes city council continues to support the unit’s injury prevention programs, “to make our city healthier, safer and more equitable.”
Yvette Lugo, director of the Area Agency on Aging, Rio Grande Council of Governments, said safe and accessible sidewalks offer seniors an important way to stay healthy and connected to the community.
“Staying active and having the ability to walk free of road hazards and other barriers is likely to help them move more and live longer,” she said.
