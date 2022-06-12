El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract extension has been at the center of a multiweek, back-and-forth dispute between City Council and Mayor Oscar Leeser.
It began last month after it became public that Gonzalez was one of four finalists for the job of city manager in Frisco, Texas.
Leeser vetoed two motions by City Council to extend Gonzalez’s contract, but, in the end, council voted to override the mayor’s veto on Monday, June 6.
The city manager’s contract was extended to 2029, and Gonzalez announced he had withdrawn his name from consideration for the position in Frisco.
“The feedback I received from the community overwhelmingly supported my veto,” Leeser said in a news release last week. “That said, the vote has been taken, and it is time to continue to move El Paso forward.”
The dispute between City Council and Leeser has now spiraled into a new direction, with Rep. Peter Svarzbein filing a code of conduct complaint against Leeser for an altercation that Svarzbein alleges took place in February.
Last week, El Paso Inc. sat down with Gonzalez to address his contract extension, City Council’s actions and the Frisco job.
Q: There has been lots of news coverage of what’s going on at City Hall. How’s it been these last couple of weeks? I’ve heard very little from you.
I’m very humbled by the council’s confidence in the leadership team we’ve developed and the focus that we have on carrying out their vision through their strategic plan, which is our strategic plan.
When I considered the opportunity in North Texas, I did that very thoughtfully, in that I’ve had lots of other opportunities come my way, and El Paso is home.
We hadn’t really considered it. When those opportunities came our way, we still had several years to go on the contract, No. 1. Secondarily, when headhunters would approach me, our city I think is by far superior to a lot of the other opportunities that are out there.
El Paso has really become an amazing city.
This one opportunity, the reason why I even thought about it, was my youngest son was considering a law school in that area. We just thought it was a good opportunity to get back with him. He’s not even 20 yet and he’s a senior in college. We kind of missed some years with him with COVID and how fast he went through high school and college.
There were more pros to staying here in El Paso. When the council showed their commitment to me by doing what they did, by saying we’re going to vote this way, if you do that will you commit to staying and removing your name, it was something that was heartwarming and showed a lot of support for my family and myself.
When they did that I reciprocated and removed my name from consideration.
Q: Moving forward, how does the dynamic at City Hall affect your work as city manager?
When I started here in 2014, I committed to working with all nine of them (council members), and that’s what I’ve done in every city I’ve been in.
My commitment is to always communicate with all nine in the execution of the strategic plan. That’s not going to change. As I see it, nothing will change on my end or with my staff and team in how we work with all nine of them.
Q: There have also been discussions about possible recommendations for changing the city charter, including changes to the mayor’s veto power. What’s your perspective on that?
It’s a council-manager form of government. In that form of government, the council has all the control. It’s in all the body’s hands as opposed to any one individual. I’m used to working in that environment; every city I’ve worked in works in that environment.
The council as a body has the power of the vision, the direction that we take as a city.
Q: Have you seen these types of conflicts arise in other Texas cities?
If there are thoughts or disagreements or policies, I think that’s healthy to have that kind of discussion.
There have been some cities that have had that dialogue. I think Austin had that, going back and forth between council form of government or another form. It’s something that’s been talked about here since I guess the early 2000s because of the other form of government that was in place.
My focus is on what we have in place now, and how we can look at the previous decades in terms of what was and wasn’t done.
My focus is on those priorities that the community and council have. I know there will be discussions on policy issues, and that’s what’s taking place.
I respect that process. The charter process, us being a home rule city, you get to make adjustments to the charter when you feel like there’s a need. If that were to change, we could have that discussion at that point.
Q: Was there anything else about the Frisco job that intrigued you? There were reports that the salary was less than what you’re currently making.
It’s one of the fastest growing cities, if not the fastest, in the U.S. In terms of pay, we had not sat down to negotiate. When the search firm asked me about that, I said I’m not looking to get a pay cut. They still wanted to visit with me, and flew my wife out as well, and were very aggressive. I don’t think we had crossed that bridge.
When I sit down and take a position, I let them know ahead of time because they ask about compensation. I said I’m not looking for a pay cut.
Council really sent a strong message to me and my family by taking the vote that they did. They kept their word, and I kept mine.
