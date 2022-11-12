In a sea of state and local elections, city bonds fared mostly well.
The city asked voters to approve $272 million in debt issuance to fund street repavement and reconstruction, updates to parks and a climate action plan.
All three measures passed, with streets garnering the most support.
About 61% of El Paso midterm voters approved Proposition A, worth about $237 million.
Richard Pineda, director of the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies at UTEP, said bond passage can be a little risky when people are on edge about the economy.
“I thought the city bonds had a harder time passing, unlike the (2012) quality of life bond push, where there was a pretty large effort from a PAC to get voter support out.”
He said the success of the city’s bond could indicate that voters are comfortable with how the city has executed its previous bonds. But, Pineda said, streets are a huge deal for voters and El Pasoans.
“It’s hard to know for sure, but I think voters are willing to put their money behind things they feel the city is doing good work in,” Pineda said.
Despite the passage of the three city bonds, not all voters are confident in the city’s previous or future issuances of debt.
“I have zero confidence in the way the city maintains our streets, zero confidence in how they choose which streets need to be redone,” said Joe Pickett, a former state representative. Pickett also ran for City Council but dropped out before the election.
In 2021, Pickett filed a lawsuit against the city over how franchise fees are allocated.
Pickett said that while the city streets bond did garner support, a number of factors could lead to bond fatigue with voters.
“It has to be the perfect storm,” Pickett said. “The last couple years, with property values going up, I think next year will be the bellwether.”
Earlier this year, UMC was asking El Paso County commissioners to approve $345 million in non-voter approved debt. That led to a standoff between the county hospital district and opponents of the certificates of obligation, who garnered more than 32,000 signatures to seek voter approval on the debt.
After the petition, UMC and the county did not put the measure on the November ballot.
Pickett said when there’s one entity floating a bond on the ballot, it might not be so hard to pass. But that can change if there are multiple asks from different governmental agencies and school districts.
“If the city is the only one then there may not be any huge pushback effect,” Pickett said. “But if there’s the county, school districts, anyone else, I think yes, within the next 24 months there may be people who start looking at what they’re getting for their tax bills.”
In this year’s midterm election, there was only one other entity seeking voter approval on debt. About 60% of voters in the Canutillo Independent School District rejected $274 million in debt to fund safety and facilities improvements.
Pineda said more specific language on the ballot, required by law, could have contributed to the failure of the bond. He said there was also a more concentrated effort in Canutillo against the propositions.
“Notable personalities were arguing against the bond. Whenever you have someone organizing or talking about the bond it makes it hard for the entity floating the bond,” Pineda said.
