Get ready to see those QR codes and rewards program offers at small businesses throughout El Paso.
The Better Business Bureau Paso Del Norte is working with the city of El Paso and Curacubby, an enrollment and billing platform used in education, to create a small-business rewards program.
“If we tried to do this five years ago, we’d be in a very different position,” said Marybeth Stevens, president and CEO of the BBB Paso Del Norte. “Now there’s a huge demand for reward programs. You can’t check out at a large store without being asked to enroll. There’s familiarity now with QR codes.”
The program will receive $1.4 million over two years in COVID-related American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding.
The city received $154.4 million in ARPA funds, and in 2022, allocated $14 million toward small-business recovery and relief, according to city agenda documents from January.
Stevens said the rewards program will build on work done through the BBB’s Buy El Paso and EPBusinessStrong initiatives. The program will be available to at least 500 businesses, which will receive the technology from Curacubby, a tech startup that expanded into El Paso in 2018.
While large companies often have the resources to launch loyalty programs and have access to valuable customer data, small businesses don’t, Stevens said.
The technology will give small businesses in El Paso aggregated information on customers who opt in, which, she said, can help business owners make better decisions based on data.
As part of the program, the city will also get access to the database. The project proposal states the data can be used as a catalyst for economic development policy decisions – to look at regional trends and consumer movement and “provide data to local authorities to support data-driven decision-making with the use of anonymous contact tracing as public health, or other, issues arise.”
“We will be able to see habits and movement and tracking and all of that for the purchasing public,” Stevens said. “It’s an economic development tool, and will be very powerful for them, seeing what parts of town, streets and times that people are going to these places.”
Stevens said businesses do not have to be members of the BBB to participate in the program.
“We’re very excited to be able to do this for them,” she said. “It checks off so many boxes we care about – supporting small businesses, strengthening the local economy, giving local consumers more options and furthering our goal to promote smart adoption of tech in our community. I think we’ll be on the forefront.”
The BBB will spend the next several months getting the word out to local businesses that might be interested in the program, which will be housed at EPBusinessStrong.org.
“Much of the funding is for outreach and education for businesses and consumers,” Stevens said. “We learned in COVID that if you don’t do the work in outreach, you won’t be successful.”
Representatives from Curacubby were not immediately available for an interview last week.
“My most serene memory prior to COVID was taking a drive through the Franklin Mountains,” said Steven Khuong, Curacubby CEO, in a 2020 Q&A with El Paso Inc. “I knew I was in the right place. There’s something very powerful about balance that resonates deeply with me.”
