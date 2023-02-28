After hours of public comment, City Council voted, with Mayor Oscar Leeser breaking the tie, to terminate the contract of City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.
City Rep. Brian Kennedy made the motion to terminate Gonzalez’s contract at Tuesday’s meeting. His action set off confusion at City Hall, where council members juggled whether or not to head into a closed-door session for legal advice before taking the vote or receive it in public on the dais.
Outside counsel then addressed City Council to say they would also be waiving their protections if they chose to ask for legal advice in public session rather than in executive session. After that, City Council voted to go into executive session and discuss the issue behind closed doors.
After about an hour, City Council came back out to take the vote on Kennedy’s motion. Reps. Kennedy, Alexsandra Annello, Joe Molinar and Art Fierro voted to terminate Gonzalez’s contract.
Mayor Leeser then broke the tie.
The item to discuss Gonzalez’s contract was placed on the agenda by Kennedy and city Rep. Joe Molinar. Neither representative answered questions from public speakers or City Council members on why the item was placed on the agenda at this time.
Before Tuesday’s vote was taken, El Paso city Rep. Chris Canales said he wanted to give Gonzalez time to see how he would respond to directives from a new City Council.
“My concern is with fairness and process, and that’s a big driver for all of my decision-making,” Canales said. “I think a decision to terminate would be unfair without showing how or if he can adapt to receiving direction from the new City Council.”
Last year, after it became public that Gonzalez was a finalist for the job of city manager in Frisco, Texas, the majority of the El Paso City Council voted to extend his contract to 2029 and Gonzalez agreed to withdraw as a finalist.
His annual salary is about $431,000.
Gonzalez was hired as El Paso city manager in 2014. Before that, he served as the city manager of Irving and Harlingen, Texas. The Lubbock native retired from the Army Reserve in 2012 after 22 years of service.
