There are thousands of short-term rentals in El Paso, and City Council is set to discuss the possibility of regulating those properties.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, staff will present an update on research into El Paso’s short-term rental market.
Nicole Kote, the city’s managing director for finances, said there are about 1,500 to 1,850 properties that are rented in El Paso through Airbnb, Vrbo and other online sites.
“Some comparative cities are using short-term rental ordinances now,” Kote said. “The city does not currently have a short-term rental ordinance.”
City Council is not set to vote on any policy or ordinance related to the upcoming presentation, only discuss it.
Kote said a city cross-functional team – which included planning and inspections, code enforcement, fire and police departments, attorneys and budget office members – have looked at the issue and are bringing it to Council as a signal that they’re ready for community outreach and feedback.
Kevin Smith, the city’s assistant director of planning and inspections, said many places in Texas have short-term rental ordinances and they generally have similar components, including rules on zoning, density and permitting.
“We want to get feedback from both sides, the hosts as well as the neighbors,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, we’re looking for balance.”xx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.