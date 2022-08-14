El Paso City Council is days away from approving the budget for the next fiscal year, and it’s laden with the impacts of inflation, rising operating costs and the lingering impacts of the pandemic.
Council is slated to approve the budget on Aug. 23. There will be a public hearing at City Hall on Tuesday for the proposed $504.8 million general fund budget.
That’s an increase of 6%, or $28.6 million, compared to the 2022 budget.
There are four main areas of priority for the city: lowering the tax rate, public safety, completing the 2012 quality of life bond projects and addressing a high number of vacancies within the city.
“The underlying theme is continuing to be the impact of COVID, and what that’s had on the health of the community and the economic situation we’re facing now,” said Robert Cortinas, the city’s chief financial officer.
Property taxes
The city has touted how it is lowering the tax rate for the city’s homeowners. Cortinas said the proposed budget reduces the tax rate, after valuation, by about 4.5 cents.
But property valuations jumped significantly this year, and the drop in the tax rate doesn’t offset the increase in appraisals. The city’s tax on the average home, valued at $166,823 this year, would increase by 6.1%.
Cortinas said the increased homestead exemption provides some relief for older and disabled homeowners. There are more than 53,000 homesteads with owners over 65, and Cortinas said the discount amounts to about $42,500 on the valuation of their home, an increase of $2,500 over last year.
Home valuations are set by the Central Appraisal District. Cortinas said the amount the city pays the district for appraisal services has risen by about $400,000, to $4.5 million.
About 40% of the general fund comes from property taxes. Sales tax makes up another 22% of the general fund, and franchise fees 10%. The rest comes from things like bridge crossing revenue, licensing and permits, and fees at parks and recreation centers.
Public safety
The largest chunk of the budget, about 60%, is for public safety, Cortinas said. That includes police and fire.
According to the city, there was a decrease of 118 police officers from 2008 to 2016. In 2017, City Council approved the creation of two police academies per year.
"With the approval of FY 2023 (budget), we anticipate a total increase of 173 police officers," a city spokesperson said.
The proposed budget calls for hiring 29 police officers and 31 firefighters. The budget also has $6 million for public safety vehicle replacements.
There’s also a lot of money – $13.8 million – involved in the collective bargaining agreements between the city and the unionized police officers and firefighters. It includes annual raises for firefighters at 8% and police at 6.75%.
“Police and fire are the No. 1 cost drivers,” Cortinas said.
There are also 2019 public safety bond projects included in the proposed budget. This includes Fire Station 36, which will be built next to The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain hospital in Northwest El Paso. The city also has money allocated for more police academies.
Wage increases and inflation
The city has also raised its minimum wage to $11.86 per hour, which is reflected in the proposed budget. The city is facing a rising cost of about $19.2 million in wages and salaries, up about 6% over last year’s budget.
“Many positions pay much higher, and we’re bringing in people above that wage,” Cortinas said. “We’re also looking at health care for employees. The city for the past four years has picked up all health care increases.”
Cortinas said the city also continues to be aggressive in hiring to fill vacancies and is using sign-on bonuses to attract new workers.
The city has a job vacancy rate of about 25%, or 1,500 positions.
“That’s sort of been an unexpected issue we’re dealing with,” Cortinas said. “Everyone’s increasing wages, and we’re no different from other entities or businesses in the community.”
The city has not been immune from skyrocketing inflation and increases in water and electricity bills, and that’s reflected in the proposed 2023 budget.
According to the city’s proposed budget book, the costs of fuel and lubricants will rise by $1.7 million over last year, or about 20%. Utilities are up by 3% over last year, or about $738,000.
Cortinas said outsourced maintenance contracts are going up by at least 20%.
“All those increases in costs are no different from what homeowners are facing,” he said.
Bond costs
In the proposed budget, the city has included operating costs for some of the unfinished 2012 quality of life bond projects, including La Nube – the children’s museum – and the Mexican American Cultural Center at the Downtown library.
“As we complete these, then comes the operating costs that need to be built into the budget,” Cortinas said.
Last year the city took advantage of low interest rates and refinanced some debt, he said, including refinancing old certificates of obligation and some ballpark debt, and saved about $20 million.
He said the city also did two debt issuances in 2021 with the low interest rates.
“We continue to monitor cash flow. Our biggest outstanding amount is related to public safety projects,” Cortinas said. “We had planned, built into the budget, about $80 million in debt issuance for the public safety bond. As far as interest rates and cash available, I’m not projecting we’ll need to go out into a debt issuance.”
Streets
There are thousands of streets in El Paso, in varying conditions from good to avoid-at-all-costs.
Cortinas said the budget for the last seven years has included $10 million annual allocations for street resurfacing.
“$10 million is a lot. However, the city has a lot of streets,” Cortinas said. “For us to be on a regular cycle, we’d need to have about $50 million per year to get in the regular cycle of resurfacing.”
He said there’s about $2 million in the proposed budget for a new traffic intersection safety program, and that the city is working with UTEP on studies to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety.
According to the 2023 proposed budget book, the city could put about $3 million in El Paso Water/Public Service Board franchise fees toward street maintenance.
Cortinas said the city is also using leftover funds from certificates of obligation issued in 2012 for street maintenance.
The city has also mulled a bond to finance roadwork.
Cortinas said Schuster Street, notoriously bumpy and pockmarked, is set to be repaved.
“Once that’s completed it will be a welcome sight,” he said.
Updated 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the change in the number of police officers. The city anticipates an increase of 173 police officers.
