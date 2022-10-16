Election Day is inching closer when the city will ask voters to approve $272 million in funding to fix El Paso’s heavily traveled streets.
The city will place the general obligation bond on November’s ballot. The bond would fund streets, parks and a climate action plan.
About 90% of the bond would fund street resurfacing or reconstruction projects on the city’s streets with the lowest pavement condition scores.
Robert Cortinas, the city’s chief financial officer, said the potential impact would be $5 per month for a homeowner with the average home price in El Paso.
“For the first six to seven years it would be lower, and continually increase over 10 years,” Cortinas said.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
Streets
If voters approve the funding, the city will address the conditions of El Paso’s top 50 most-traveled arterials.
About $135 million of the bond would go toward resurfacing or reconstruction on the top 50 arterials. Additionally, $35 million would go toward residential resurfacing; $52 million for connectivity projects; and $15 million for intersection safety and traffic signal improvement.
Connectivity projects will be focused on Resler, Airway and Montwood.
The streets were chosen using data from the Pavement Condition Index, or PCI, which grades a street’s condition from 0 to 100, with 0 being the worst.
The city has about 6,000 streets, with about 5,700 of those being residential. City officials said there are 188 arterial roadways, not including TxDOT roads like I-10.
Heavily traveled roadways such as Mesa, Doniphan and Zaragoza are not city streets. They are owned by the state.
At a city-led community meeting in October, city officials said it would cost about $45 million annually for necessary street maintenance.
Officials said the street improvements would not be end-to-end but would focus on the parts of the roadway with the lowest PCI scores.
Sam Rodriguez, the city’s chief operations officer, said the city will work with utilities to coordinate the timing of projects.
“We’ll be getting information from utility companies to make sure they’re not coming back, year after, for facility replacement,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said the city is at the tail end of funding from a 2012 capital improvement program, which included $218 million for street resurfacing, reconstruction and traffic management.
Parks
Through the bond, the city would allocate about $20 million toward improvements at El Paso parks and recreational facilities.
According to bond information, the city is eyeing the construction of a $10 million all-abilities playground. A location for the playground has not yet been selected, according to the city.
Additionally, the bond would provide $5 million for eight shade structures at existing parks across the city, and $5 million in Neighborhood Improvement Program funding for small-scale neighborhood projects.
City officials said about 77 El Paso parks have shade structures. Officials said the 2022 bond parks funding would focus on areas without shade and in areas with higher populations.
Climate action plan
There’s $5 million in the November bond for the city to create a climate action plan, which would include funding for a climate study, model projects and committee creations.
“The whole basis is to do our part as a city to combat climate change happening worldwide,” Rodriguez said.
About $1.5 million would go toward a climate and built environment study, Rodriguez said. The plan would also create city committees to “develop strategies to prevent and manage flooding in commercial and residential areas,” according to the city’s website.
Rodriguez said the plan would establish a baseline of where El Paso’s climate is and develop programs and incentives to reduce carbon footprints.
Model projects could include incentivizing homeowners that use solar energy, Rodriguez said.
“It will be tailored to us as a community,” Rodriguez said.
“Things like more green space, trees to address the heat island effect, potential charging stations for electric vehicles; private development, how do we amend codes to make private buildings more energy efficient and weather resilient,” he added.
