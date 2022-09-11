Glen Duggins has been working in the dirt for decades.
About eight miles north of Socorro, New Mexico, Duggins spends most of his time working on his 350-acre Cinco Estrella farm, which grows green chile and more.
“We are God’s caretakers,” Duggins said. “You’re born with it or not. It’s sad we’re losing our partners, and our average farmers are approaching 70 years old.”
New Mexico’s world-famous green chile crops spanned 8,700 acres this growing season, according to the New Mexico Chile Association. There are about 25 farms in the state that grew green chile this year.
While the harvest was better this year than it has been over the last few pandemic years, it was still difficult for a myriad of reasons, including labor shortages, high demand and a heavy monsoon season.
The state’s chile industry relies on migrant workers to pick the crops, which are delicate and mostly cannot be harvested by machines. Larger farms use the federal H-2A program to hire workers, but some smaller farms cannot afford to do so.
“It just doesn’t work for small family farms. It’s just not practical,” Duggins said. “That’s the No. 1 issue.”
Duggins said it’s difficult to attract local workers for the labor-intensive job of harvesting crops. He said that it’s been getting steadily worse over the last 15 to 20 years.
“I used to have 30 to 40 guys. I had two 80-year-old men yesterday,” Duggins said. “Where’s the future in that? God bless them. I love them – we treat them right and pay them good – but nobody wants to work.”
Travis Day, executive director of the New Mexico Chile Association, said that the labor situation was better this year than it was two years ago, but there are still challenges.
“Labor for the industry has always been a concern,” Day said. “During COVID, it was a big issue. Farmers were worried about leaving 50% of the crop in the field.”
In addition to the labor shortage, the cost of running a farm is high, and climbing. Like other industries, farming has been hit by high energy prices, rising labor costs and more.
Day said farms are facing a tripling or quadrupling of the price of fertilizer. The lack of surface water can also drive up the price of running a farm, with farmers turning to diesel motor well pumps to irrigate.
“Consumers, you’re going to see a $5 to $10 price increase for a 40-pound sack,” Day said. “But it’s for a pretty premium product. Our farmers are not cutting corners and still want quality products coming out of the field.”
New Mexico’s chile crop makes up 67% of the national market, Day said.
According to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, in 2021 the state’s farmers produced $44.9 million worth of chile. That’s about 51,000 tons of the crop, down 22% from the 2020 production of 65,600 tons.
The majority of that chile, 91%, was sold for processing. The remaining crop was sold fresh at markets and only 0.1% went unsold.
It’s already hard to find green chile at El Paso supermarkets. Just weeks after it hit the shelves, only empty boxes and a few peppers remained Friday at Albertsons, Whole Foods and other stores.
“Demand is the highest it’s ever been and continues to grow every year,” Day said. “It helps us to continue to grow.”
With high demand and labor shortages, the industry is looking toward innovation to keep production growing and moving forward.
Mechanical harvesting is one of the top priorities of the New Mexico Chile Association, Day said.
Chiles are hand-harvested because the peppers are delicate and prone to bruising and rotting. Mechanical harvesting can help farmers pick the crops without hurting the plants or chiles.
“It will be a reality in the next year, and that’s the future in our industry,” Day said. “Mechanized harvest is a solution long-term. It also comes with the need to develop chile varieties that can withstand mechanical harvesting.”
The technology is being researched and developed at the Chile Pepper Institute at New Mexico State University. Along with mechanical harvesting, students and researchers at NMSU are working on breeding chile that can withstand the technology.
Danise Coon, senior research specialist at NMSU’s Chile Pepper Institute, said there are several avenues of research at the institute and that mechanical harvesting is a big focus. After a decade of research, there are select farms in Hatch using the technology and special green chile breeds.
“Dr. Stephanie Walker has recently developed and released machine harvestable green chile,” Coon said. “A lot of times the green chile varieties didn’t de-stem, and the plant wasn’t right for mechanical harvesting.”
In addition to green chile, Coon said researchers also do work on jalapeno, cayenne and paprika peppers.
For Duggins at Cinco Estrella, mechanical harvesting is not something deployed on his farm. This year, he had about 30 acres of chile, down from a peak of 100 acres. He said his son does not want to take over the farm, but that it’s hard to leave his work behind.
“The sense of pride we get when we go to a restaurant and they’re eating what we worked so hard to grow, it brings us to tears,” Duggins said. “That’s so hard to quit.”
