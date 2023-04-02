Nearly 65 years after the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home opened, the nonprofit is set to undergo a major expansion.
The children’s home on Thursday broke ground on two new cottages at its Central El Paso site. The cottages, named the Ohana Home and the Les and Cathy Parker Home, will house 16 children. There are about 40 children living there now.
Carol Johnson, board president of the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home, said the expansion will help relieve the waiting list and provide more space for children. Johnson is the granddaughter of Lee and Beulah Moor.
“We’ve had wonderful donations of furniture, concrete, and we raised the money from the community,” Johnson said. “It’s really an El Paso effort to get these built, so it’s very exciting.”
The project has a price tag of about $2 million and is slated for completion in six to eight months. The cottages will also include a commissary, new kitchen and consolidated dining facilities.
The children’s home’s last expansion was in 2016 when it opened two cottages.
“When it comes to providing a safe and nurturing environment for a child or teenager, it begins with a stable foundation,” said Reneé Tanner, CEO of the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home.
“For children who perhaps never had a bed of their own to sleep in or don’t know where their next meal will come from, a cozy bedroom and a pantry full of food means they can finally feel at ease and focus on school, friendships and their most precious dreams.”
The new cottages are being designed by PSRBB Commercial Group, an El Paso architecture firm.
“I think it’s a wonderful blend of the buildings we have on campus, plus I think it’s a nod to the mountains,” Johnson said. “It’s a good blend of old and new.”
Alejandro Mireles, principal at PSRBB, said the inspiration for the cottages is Frank Lloyd Wright-ish.
He said the firm looked at the existing buildings and their brick, wood and low and protruding pitch roofs. He said the interior will be more functional but will include plenty of natural light.
“We had fun with saying, what would (Frank Lloyd Wright) do in these times, and that was the approach we took,” Mireles said. “They were great about letting us propose it, and saw that it fit within the campus.”
Lee and Beulah Moor first came to El Paso from Orogrande in 1903, where Lee Moor established his business building homes and roads in the city. He died in 1958, the year before the children’s home opened.
The first children went to live at the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home in December 1959. Since then, the nonprofit has served more than 31,000 children and families.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.