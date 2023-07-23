The inspiration for a group of local restaurateurs’ latest venture came after a particularly good batch of chilaquiles at Malolam.
Now, chilaquiles are the focus at Buen Dia, the newest venture for the Pan Y Agua Group, the restaurateurs behind El Paso chain Crave and bars Malolam and Fool’s Gold.
“All cultures have a comfort food. This is our Mexican comfort food,” said Mark Magaña, district manager for the Pan Y Agua Group.
Chilaquiles Buen Dia on Mesa opened this month. The first location, at 2260 N. Zaragoza, opened in January.
The tasty combination of fried tortilla and salsa (add an egg if you know what’s up) has been a staple on the menus of Crave and Malolam.
“We know people love them and see we have good chilaquiles,” said Rudy Valdes, a partner in Pan Y Agua. “One particular day when I was at Malolam, I had some particularly good habañero chilaquiles. That led to other thoughts.”
Those thoughts led to the two locations, and more. Octavio Gomez, a partner in Pan Y Agua, said Chilaquiles Buen Dia will open three more restaurants in six to eight months. The next one is coming to the Five Points area, Gomez said.
“We set out to build something that appeals to everyone,” he said.
The Chilaquiles Buen Dia on Mesa is in a strip shopping center, near Chase Bank and other restaurants. The inside, with its white tile, barrels of aguas frescas and hand lettering-style signs and art, feels like a spot inside Los Angeles’ Grand Central Market.
Magaña said he wants the restaurant to bring in all types of customers, at a lunch-brunch hour. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Chilaquiles Buen Dia also offers beer, mimosas, coffee and caguamas – 32-ounce bottles of beer. The restaurant’s two locations also have online ordering, a drive-thru window on the Eastside and curbside pickup on Mesa.
The partners declined to discuss how much investment has gone into the new venture.
“A lot of tostadas,” said Nick Salgado, partner in Pan Y Agua.
Chilaquiles Buen Dia joins the many lunch spots across El Paso. Salgado said Crave ushered in the concept of brunch to El Pasoans, and it’s grown in popularity since.
“People love what we’ve provided, and we’ve been doing it for over 14 years,” he said. “For us, this is not something new. People love to have mimosas, breakfast, so it’s worked out with us.”
