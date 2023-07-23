The Chilaquiles Buen Dia

Rudy Valdes, Octavio Gomez, Mark Magaña and Nick Salgado

 Photos by Sara Sanchez

The inspiration for a group of local restaurateurs’ latest venture came after a particularly good batch of chilaquiles at Malolam.

North Mesa Strip

The Chilaquiles Buen Dia on North Mesa. The owners plan to open three more restaurants in six to eight months.
Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles are a brunch staple in kitchens around El Paso, including at Buen Dia.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.