Charlie Clark

Charlie Clark speaks Friday at the grand opening of Charlie Clark Infiniti of El Paso at 6501 S. Desert.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

Charlie Clark, like Superman changing back to Clark Kent, has put away his Green Ghost suit to celebrate the opening of his new dealership. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.