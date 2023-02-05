Charlie Clark, like Superman changing back to Clark Kent, has put away his Green Ghost suit to celebrate the opening of his new dealership.
On Friday, Charlie Clark Infiniti of El Paso at 6501 S. Desert held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We are extremely grateful to the community of El Paso and surrounding areas for their patience and support,” said Clark, the owner and founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group. “We are excited to finally celebrate this important milestone in the history of Charlie Clark Automotive Group.”
The ribbon-cutting was attended by “Machete” actor Danny Trejo, who played the character Master Gin in Clark’s movie “Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone.”
“Danny is a true gentleman – a true friend – and he’s been awesome to work with,” Clark told El Paso Inc. “To perform with him for my first ever movie was an honor. I was intimidated at first, but he helped a lot.”
Clark’s auto group acquired the Infiniti dealership on Airway in early 2020 and moved it to its new location next to Charlie Clark Nissan. Infiniti is the luxury vehicle division of the Japanese automaker.
Clark said they invested about $3 million to develop the new location, which will create about 30 jobs.
“We want to be recruiting UTEP college graduates to work for us, where they’ll have sign-on bonuses with a guaranteed first-year salary,” he said.
Clark said he plans to hold special events at the dealership, like customer appreciation night, when they will treat customers, and only their customers, to dinner.
“We’re also going to be working with the owner of Café Central and trying to put something together for us as far as a coffee and pastry bar,” he said.
Charlie Clark Automotive Group also has two used car dealerships – one on Joe Battle in Far East and the other on Montana, which is being remodeled.
“We’re looking to grow in El Paso,” Clark said. “We love it here.”
