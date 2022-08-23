There were several changes over the weekend to the November election for four City Council seats.
On Monday, Joe Pickett announced he was withdrawing from the District 5 City Council race.
Pickett said he was ending his campaign to serve on the Mexican American Cultural Institute board and travel to Washington, D.C. periodically.
He said he also wants the freedom to work on his vehicle restoration projects and metal art, and to get ready to welcome his new grandchild.
“Although I am not running for office at this time, the little to no common sense of operating local government programs, high fees with no oversight, hidden sources of revenue, high debt, extremely high property taxes and the lack of respect for the citizens who pay the bills will continue to keep me up at night,” Pickett said in a news release.
Pickett will be creating a PAC “for the purpose of supporting truth and responsibility to all El Pasoans, not just the few that have the ear of most of the council.”
District 8 City Council rep. Cissy Lizarraga on Monday announced she would not be running for reelection.
Lizarraga was first elected in 2017 to the seat. In a news release, Lizarraga said she is retiring from public office to spend more time with her family.
Chris Canales, Lizarraga’s chief of staff, is one of the candidates running for the District 8 seat in November.
“My philosophy in the role was to do everything I could to be a consensus builder, an architect of compromise and of goodwill, and a beacon of kindness, compassion, and decency in a political world that so often lacks those qualities,” Lizarraga said in a news release. “El Paso is a place full of good people who are friendly and welcoming, and I wanted my office to reflect these best qualities of our great city.”
On Friday and Monday, there were a few more candidates that filed to run in the November election.
The District 1 race now has seven candidates, with the late addition of Freddy Khlayel Avalos and Lauren Ferris.
Khlayel Avalos is currently on the EPISD board of trustees. He was not available for a phone interview. Ferris did not return a call seeking an interview.
The District 8 race now has four candidates. Bettina Olivares, chief of staff for City Council rep. Cassandra Hernandez, filed to run on Friday.
In a news release, Olivares said her experience in public service has helped her understand how policy and other decisions affect El Pasoans.
“I have been serving communities throughout my career and am ready to serve in this leadership role with fiscal ingenuity, progress, and pride for the City of El Paso,” Olivares said in a news release.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
