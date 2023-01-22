The building that once housed Headstand, the legendary rock ‘n’ roll department store of sorts that closed last June, has a new occupant: the Paso del Norte Center of Hope.
The nonprofit is expanding as it reaches its 10th year of helping victims of human trafficking. The Home Depot Foundation awarded the center a grant of about $18,000 to renovate the building on Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso.
The office space opens on Tuesday for El Pasoans to visit, donate and learn more about what the nonprofit does.
“A lot of times people don’t realize that we’re actually out in the community doing this work because they can’t see our physical location,” said Nicole Schiff, the center’s executive director. “This office allows us to have that public display and also take donations here.”
Moving the offices to another building will also provide more room for the nonprofit to expand its emergency shelter, which is at an undisclosed location.
“The office building is a huge opportunity for us to expand and have more availability of beds and our services,” Schiff said. “This office space also allows us to hire more staff.”
Schiff said the Center of Hope is the only anti-trafficking organization in five West Texas counties, where they helped more than 60 victims in 2022.
The center is expanding at a time when awareness of human trafficking and the number of related crimes is growing in the United States.
Texas ranks second in the United States in the number of human trafficking cases, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
In 2021, the NHTH identified 1,702 victims in Texas. Nearly 758 were women, and 661 of the cases related to sex trafficking.
“People are realizing what human trafficking is, what’s going on and the need for services to support the victims,” Schiff said.
In 2022, Homeland Security Investigations identified 765 victims of human trafficking across the southern border, which was higher than last year when 728 victims were identified by the agency.
Human trafficking on the border is a major issue, said Anna Alemán, the Texas border regional director for Children at Risk, but a lot of it occurs domestically.
“When looking at the data from the U.S., you see a lot of domestic and familial trafficking more than cross-border trafficking,” she said.
Children at Risk is a Texas nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life of children through research, education and advocacy. Alemán said they are partners with the Center of Hope and assist them by working on the issue of human trafficking at the legislative level.
The Center of Hope was founded in 2013 by a group of individuals in El Paso who realized the need to help victims of human trafficking.
In 2022, they worked with a budget of about $500,000 supported by grants, donations and corporate partnerships.
Schiff, who took over as executive director in 2020, said the center deals with misconceptions about what human trafficking is.
“People assume it’s about kidnapping or it happens because we are prominently near the border, but ultimately it’s because these traffickers know the victim and are grooming them,” Schiff said. “Kids at home that are on their laptops or phones can also be exploited through social media.”
She recalled one of the center’s clients, who was a young girl who was trafficked for sex by her father.
“Her father was a trucker, and he would move her around from city to city, hotel to hotel while he was on his trucking routes,” Schiff said.
Raising awareness of human trafficking needs to start with educating children, she said.
The center’s staff visits schools to share with students what human trafficking is and how serious it can be. It also trains educators and counselors on human trafficking, with additional presentations to parents.
Schiff’s message to those who may be too afraid to reach out for help is that “there is hope and you are not alone.”
“I know it sounds cliché, but that’s because they feel like there’s no way out a lot of times and that’s not true,” she said. “Between us and law enforcement, there’s absolutely a way out, and we’re here to help. The first thing they must do is just reach out for help.”
If you, or anyone you know, are a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
For more information about the Paso del Norte Center of Hope, visit pdncoh.org.
