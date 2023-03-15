Retired Col. Cary Westin, 59, was named interim city manager by the El Paso City Council on Tuesday.
The appointment comes after the contract termination of current City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.
“It’s a big honor to be selected by the council,” Westin said Tuesday. “I’m excited to lead the employees of our city.”
The council voted 7-1. His appointment will take effect June 30.
City Rep. Henry Rivera voted against Westin's selection. He said he disagreed with Mayor Oscar Leeser's decision not to consult with council members about putting Westin’s nomination on the agenda.
Westin said he is ready to work with the council and meet their expectations.
“At the end of the day, it’s the council’s prerogative in terms of process, what they ultimately want from their candidate or who’s going to fill that role,” Westin said. “Quite frankly, I would have been comfortable with whatever decision they wanted.”
Westin began working for the city in 2014, when he was managing director of economic development. In 2019, he was promoted to senior deputy city manager before he retired in 2022.
“When I retired, I was having all sorts of family related medical issues; it really was the catalyst for me,” Westin said.
Westin was approached by Leeser about the interim position. Westin said it was his experience with the city that made him decide to take the role.
“I fully intend to really maximize the time between now and when Gonzalez leaves,” he said.
Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Westin said it was his military career that brought him to El Paso. Westin earned his master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
With 25 years of service in the U.S. Army, Westin's tenure included combat and peacekeeping deployments to Iraq, Albania, Kosovo and Honduras.
His last assignment was at Fort Bliss, where he was the director of the Air Defense Artillery Test Directorate at the post’s U.S. Army Operational Test Command.
“I got here in 2006 from my last stint in the service and retired in 2009,” he said. “My family and I just love the people here.”
After his time in the Army, Westin worked with the El Paso Regional Economic Development Corporation, or REDCo, his entry point into the economic development world.
Westin became the vice president of business development for defense and clean technology for REDCo and, later, its predecessor, The Borderplex Alliance.
Westin did not specify whether he would apply to become a full-time city manager, and city council did not indicate when his term as interim city manager would end.
“My focus right now is on what I’ve been asked to do, and that's to be the best interim city manager that I can be,” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.