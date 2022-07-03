CarMax
Photo by Cosima Rangel

CarMax Inc., which opened its first El Paso store in 2016, pictured above, has plans to open a second store. According to public documents filed with the state, the national chain of used car stores has plans for a $12 million store at 6101 S. Desert on the Westside. The company confirmed that it ‘is in the very early stages of increasing our store footprint in the El Paso area’ and said more information would be shared publicly ‘within one year of the opening date.’ CarMax is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and operates more than 235 stores in the United States.

