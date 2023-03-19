In the lead-up to the May 6 election, Proposition K, which would amend the city charter to include a sweeping climate policy, has drawn scrutiny as El Paso’s business groups have joined with company executives and small-business owners to oppose it.
“The advocacy effort and the number of businesses against the (climate charter) are large because the charter quite literally impacts every business and industry in our region,” said Andrea Hutchins, CEO of the El Paso Chamber, El Paso’s largest business group with more than 1,400 members.
As business leaders warn of the economic consequences, the groups behind the climate charter are working to explain why they hope Proposition K will pass. It is one of 11 propositions El Paso voters will consider on the ballot.
“It’s a way for the majority – that 99% of El Paso – to have control over the water we drink, the air we breathe and the types of jobs that we have,” said Miguel Escoto, co-founder of Sunrise El Paso, one of the groups behind Proposition K.
El Paso Inc. reached out to Mayor Oscar Leeser for his opinion on Proposition K, but he declined to comment.
“Unfortunately, Mayor Leeser is not allowed by law to give his opinion on any of the measures,” Leeser’s chief of staff, Estrella Escobar, said in an email.
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales hosted a press conference, “Say Nay to Prop. K,” near one of El Paso Electric’s solar facilities and the gas-fired Newman Power Station in Northeast El Paso.
He was joined by leaders of the El Paso Chamber, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors.
“I don’t care who you vote for in City Council, I don’t care how you vote otherwise, what I care about is that you vote against Prop. K,” said Gonzales, a Republican whose district stretches from San Antonio to El Paso. “Our costs are going to rise, and it’s going to be somebody else that is trying to use El Pasoans as a political ploy.”
The ballot language is more than 450 words and would add Article IX to the city charter to create a climate policy that would require the city “to use all available resources and authority to accomplish three goals: to reduce the City’s contribution to climate change, invest in an environmentally sustainable future, and advance the cause of climate justice.”
The charter includes several requirements to accomplish that, including the creation of a city climate department, climate commission with investigative powers, a solar power generation plan and requirements for new and retrofitted buildings to have solar power generating capacity.
The charter would require the city to ban the use of city water for fossil fuel industry activities, which the charter defines as including El Paso Electric.
It would require the “employment of all available methods so that all energy used within the City is generated by clean renewable energy.” The goals would be 80% clean renewable energy by 2030 and 100% by 2045.
The charter also calls for the city to buy El Paso Electric, converting its ownership from private to municipal. The utility is owned by J.P. Morgan’s Infrastructure Investments Fund, which purchased El Paso Electric in 2019 for about $4.3 billion.
The climate charter was created by Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas — a grass roots coalition that supports progressive policies.
Sunrise El Paso is a hub of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led political action organization that works to stop climate change.
Escoto, 25 and a native El Pasoan, said Sunrise El Paso works autonomously from the larger movement. The group has about 30 local members, most of whom are volunteers, he said.
Funding for Sunrise El Paso is raised through donations. According to its website, Sunrise El Paso is allied with other groups, including La Mujer Obrera, Paso Del Sur, Eco El Paso and the El Paso American Federation of Teachers.
Proposition K, Escoto said, was written by the local Sunrise members, with El Pasoans and local businesses in mind.
“The largest corporate polluters in our city are not family-owned mom-and-pop stores, it’s El Paso Electric and Marathon Petroleum,” Escoto said. “The charter is for the community to have a bigger impact on the way our utilities run.”
On Sunrise El Paso’s website, ElPasoClimate.org, the group says El Paso is in a fossil fuel crisis as the city uses only 5% of renewable energy, and the climate is affected by projects, including the expansion of natural gas power plants.
Several El Paso business and industry groups have come out against the charter.
The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce surveyed its members, with 699 responding to questions about Proposition K.
About 90% of respondents said they were against the climate charter, with 8 out of 10 saying they feel their business would not survive if Proposition K were passed.
“On the greening of America being not important, all of the business owners would disagree with that,” said Cindy Ramos-Davidson, chief executive officer of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “But it is the process and the timing by which to do that. It can’t be something that’s done overnight.”
Escoto said if El Paso Electric were municipal-owned, it would be controlled by the people of El Paso and power wouldn’t be as costly to customers.
“What we’re saying is we can determine how to use it and determine how much is being used in our rates,” Escoto said.
Former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, who attended Gonzales’ news conference, said the municipalization of El Paso Electric was considered when it was sold in 2019.
“We could not afford it when we looked at it with the council,” Margo said, adding that a purchase of El Paso Electric would bankrupt El Paso. “Our advisors that we paid said it can’t be done.”
When Infrastructure Investments Fund purchased El Paso Electric it committed to keeping the utility in its portfolio for 10 years. An economic impact assessment produced by Idaho-based Points Consulting for the El Paso Chamber estimates a sale price in 2030 could be upwards of $9 billion.
Rick Snow, president of the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors, said the charter will add a layer of bureaucracy to housing development.
“It’s going to affect when, where and how we build,” Snow said. “It’ll be oppressive to the Realtor, the builder community and the people looking to buy a house.”
Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, told El Paso Inc. the charter would slow investment in the community and harm the economy.
“Uncertainty is the enemy of investment,” Barela said. “The proposed climate charter would be a burden to taxpayers, households and small businesses. The Borderplex Alliance stands for economic growth and job creation. We urge citizens to oppose this radical and extreme amendment.”
Escoto said that while Proposition K is facing opposition, having the charter on the ballot is proof the community wants a greener El Paso sooner rather than later.
“Almost 40,000 El Pasoans put their name on our paper and signed for this to be on the ballot,” he said. “Our health is on the line. Our future is on the line. The air we breathe and the water we drink is on the line.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
