Despite the continuing violence in Juárez, the maquiladora industry in the city is experiencing record levels of growth.
In August, a gang riot inside a Juárez prison left two inmates dead, then spilled into the streets where nine more people were killed.
Many local businesses went on lockdown.
But inside 30 Juárez maquilas, owned by Tecma Group of Companies, operations continued as usual.
“These factories have nothing of value for any nefarious activities and there is nothing to steal that would have marketable value,” said Alan Russell, chairman and CEO of Tecma. “Narcos or gangs operate primarily in places and times of day that we do not operate.”
Russell also said the facilities operated by Tecma, which was founded in 1986 to help companies outside of Mexico set up manufacturing operations in Mexico, have their own security and do not allow guns on the property.
“Most (international) companies do business in a lot of places that could be considered unsafe if you’re in the wrong place,” Russell said.
Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, told El Paso Inc. while the violence is tragic, international business is not being affected.
“We continue to see record levels of activity in terms of investment, job leads, reshoring and nearshoring,” Barela said. “The level of growth is unprecedented.”
No strategy?
The violence in Juárez last month was between two gangs, Los Mexicles and Los Aztecas, said Tony Payan, director of the Center for the U.S. and Mexico at Rice University’s Baker Institute.
“One of the things that is happening in Mexico is that the federal government has completely ignored the problem of organized crime,” said Payan, who was a political science professor at UTEP from 2001 to 2015.
He said Mexico is becoming a “narco state.”
“It’s possible the government is indebted to these organizations, and the government is not going to lift a finger,” Payan said. “Another hypothesis is that the federal government simply has no strategy.”
When asked about the maquiladoras industry in Juárez, Payan said the cartels normally stay away from the factories, many of which are operated by international companies.
“I think the maquiladora industry very often floats above and is disconnected from the city – except for the workers that show up, do their shift and then go wherever they live,” Payan said. “There’s a maquiladora boom in Juárez right now.”
Maquiladoras, also known as manufacturing plants in Mexico, import and assemble components for export to the United States.
For the 75 Tecma facilities in Mexico, each with about 100 employees, Russell said they only can do so much within their building.
“We have to depend on the government; we must have a voice to encourage them to act,” Russell said. “There’s not a lot that a company like mine can do about security. We must live within the environment that’s presented to us.”
Russell said while the violence in Juárez is something to be aware of, there is also a lively community.
“The story is about all the wonderful people, the wonderful businesses and the wonderful restaurants in Juárez,” Russell said. “I spend a whole lot of my social time in Juárez because it’s just such an exciting and vibrant place.”
