A familiar face in El Paso’s economic development scene has a new role.
Tony Ramirez, the former vice president of economic development at The Borderplex Alliance, is now working as a partner at Cross National Advisory Partners, a Texas-based firm that does work on site selection for companies.
“I think that having the opportunity to work with so many great companies and amazing leaders has helped expose me and refine my craft in a different way,” Ramirez said. “In the long run, I think I’m better prepared to work on a global stage with global players.”
Ramirez will be working at the firm as a site selector, helping to advise companies that are looking to relocate to Mexico, the United States or Canada. He said the firm also has a significant presence in Europe and Asia.
Site selectors work with manufacturing companies that want to leave Asia or start manufacturing in North America, Ramirez said. He said his focus is along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“We will help them through analysis, real estate, workforce analysis, community fit, to make sure these communities can support long-standing growth for some of these companies,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said more companies are looking to move production from Asia to North America for many reasons, including the geopolitical climate and a reduction in time-to-market.
He said there are three main factors that companies consider when looking for new markets, including El Paso: time-to-market, reducing operational costs and expanding networks.
The El Paso region is attractive to these companies because they have options on where to manufacture products, in El Paso and Juárez, Ramirez said.
“It’s almost like a two-for-one option for them, to have that flexibility,” Ramirez said. “I think the other sense is our region, and El Paso specifically, is so acclimated and understands manufacturing and workflow. It’s an amazing region that’s very business friendly.”
Cross National Advisory Partners is headquartered in San Antonio and was founded by former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos. Pablos grew up in El Paso and was CEO of The Borderplex Alliance from 2013 to 2016.
Ramirez said he will be staying in El Paso in his new role. He received his bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and MBA from UT Arlington, and said his background in logistics and supply chain management helped spark his interest in economic development
“Everything comes down to my philosophy of what’s called purpose-driven economic development,” Ramirez said. “Find a way to add value, know and understand that you have to move at the speed of business, listen and understand the industry pain points.”
