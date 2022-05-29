Area blood centers are encouraging the borderland to take action on World Blood Donor Day, June 14, and celebrate by donating blood.
“The need for blood increases during the summer months,” said Yvonne Solis, senior account manager with Vitalant. “If you feel well, please donate.”
Vitalant, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit transfusion medicine organizations, is appealing for blood, which is in short supply right now.
“We don’t have sufficient amounts of blood across the country,” Solis said.
In El Paso, Vitalant needs to collect as many as 180 daily blood donations to meet patient needs. Lately, the number has fallen to 130 units per day.
“Our supply depends a lot on high school, college and university blood drives,” Solis said. “With schools out for the summer, donations will decrease.”
Donating a pint of blood saves up to three lives, but there are also benefits for donors, such as improved heart health. In addition, people who give blood receive a free hematology analysis and learn their blood type and Rh factor.
“It reduces the heart attack rate by 88%,” Solis said.
Anyone at least 16 years old may donate by scheduling an appointment online at vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825. Identification is required, and 16-year-old donors must have a signed minor donor form before donating.
“Diabetics are eligible to donate as long as they feel well,” Solis said. “People with high blood pressure can donate too if it’s controlled.”
