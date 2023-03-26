The commanding general of Fort Bliss on Thursday said his decision to not select Sgt. Maj. Samuel Rapp as his senior enlisted advisor was one he did not want to make but needed to.
“We take that position very seriously,” Maj. Gen. James Isenhower III said, adding that he has an obligation to “maintain the good order and discipline of not only the division but the installation and the reputation of the Army.”
Sgt. Maj. Samuel Rapp was expected to be the next command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss before an investigation confirmed allegations that he misused government resources.
On Thursday, Isenhower commented on the investigation during a media roundtable atop the Blue Flame Building in Downtown El Paso. He said Rapp will not be selected for the position.
The investigation began after the post was notified of a concern related to the improper use of government resources by Rapp. Details of the investigation have not been made public.
An investigating officer was appointed on March 3, the same day a change of command ceremony was planned for Command Sgt. Maj. Michael William to relinquish the position to Rapp.
The investigation concluded on March 16.
Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Devot, the 1st Armored Division artillery command sergeant major, is serving as the interim senior enlisted adviser. The command sergeant major is considered the second most influential person on post, behind the commanding general.
“What you rely on in a senior enlisted advisor is that they deliver objective, honest input that can help a commander make the right decision,” Isenhower said. “They can ground you very quickly and help you understand the implications and repercussions of decisions and help you make a better one.”
The Army has a centralized board process to determine which sergeants major are eligible for nominative positions. Once the nominees are selected, Isenhower will receive a list of candidates, meet with them, conduct interviews and make his decision.
“It’s very important to make sure that the decisions we make at this level are the right ones not just for the soldier but also for the Army,” Isenhower said.
Rapp joined the Army in 1994, starting as a soldier in the Armor Branch, and has been deployed to Macedonia, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.
“He’s a terrific soldier and sets an example for us all, but I also have an obligation to enforce regulations and standards,” Isenhower said. “I think he can still contribute to our Army, but, unfortunately, it won’t be as our division command sergeant major.”
