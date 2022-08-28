Less than four years after opening its first store, the El Paso-based Black Fridays discount store chain opened its fourth location in the Lower Valley.
The store, which is over 12,000 square feet, had its grand opening on Friday.
Replacing the Walgreens at 100 N. Americas, Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores attracts consumers with cheap prices on traditionally expensive items.
“We thought it’d be a great location to bring our merchandise to that area of El Paso,” said Bob Theriot, director of marketing at Black Fridays. “We saw that there was a need for that type of merchandise and the offerings that we have there.”
What makes the opening of this store different from the last three was the ribbon-cutting ceremony that happened on Saturday, with the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce making an appearance.
“Small business, as we all know, is the backbone and economic cornerstone of any community, and that is certainly evident with the expansion of locally owned Black Fridays Discount Stores,” said Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “It’s always exciting to see the jobs opportunities that small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses offer our community. The store will employ over 80 employees.”
Black Fridays is looking to be more accessible to shoppers from Mexico with its fourth location.
“This store is close to the Bridge of Americas,” Theriot said. “For all of our Mexico residents that like to do shopping, it’s closer for them and all they need to do is just cross right over.”
Black Fridays sells merchandise – including food, electronics and clothing – piled on large tables. The stores get their items from more than 35 nationwide retailers, including Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Amazon.
Products are stocked on Fridays, and the price drops each day until everything is sold. Merchandise is sold for a fixed price each day, ranging from $15 on Fridays to $1 on Wednesdays. The stores close on Thursdays so that employees can stock new items.
“It’s like going on a treasure hunt,” Theriot said. “You may go there looking for a blender and you walk out with an iPad. You just do not know what you’re going to find in the store. It’s exciting for customers – like an adrenaline rush.”
Black Fridays’ first location opened in 2019 in the Northeast and later expanded to the Westside and Eastside.
Theriot credits the company’s success to its unique business model brought by David Kaufmann, the owner of Black Fridays.
“As far as we know, he’s the first one to bring this concept, where the price is dropped every day, to El Paso,” Theriot said. “We purchase everything in bulk, pass on those items to the customer and they can save up to 90%.”
Black Fridays executives continue to look for opportunities to expand in the region.
“People might ask for another Black Fridays in El Paso, maybe on the far Eastside, but we don’t know what the future holds,” Theriot said. “The overall goal is just to continue to bring as much value to the community as we can. We are constantly seeking out new retailers that we can buy from and seeking out the best products.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.