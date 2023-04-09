A California-based workforce training and software company that operates tech campuses in underserved communities across the country has opened its first El Paso tech hub.
“We want to create spaces that people want to come to, and to really build a community and strengthen the tech ecosystem in El Paso,” said Liliana Mireles, vice president of Bitwise Industries in El Paso.
The coworking and training space opened April 4 in Downtown at 500 W. Overland. Eventually, Bitwise plans to purchase a tired Downtown building and transform it into a permanent location.
Jake Soberal, a native of Fresno, Calif., and Irma Olguin Jr., a third-generation Mexican American, founded Bitwise in 2013. In February 2021, Forbes estimated that the company’s net worth was $200 million.
After raising more than $100 million in venture capital, Bitwise executives announced a year ago that they were looking to invest in five cities – Buffalo, N.Y.; Cheyenne, Wyo.; Greeley, Colo.; Las Cruces, N.M. and El Paso.
There are more than 6,200 coworking spaces in the United States as of 2022, according to career information website Zippia. Many have opened in Downtown El Paso over the past several of years, including The Station, Regus, Working Capitol and One : One. There is also a nonprofit business incubator, Pioneers 21.
Bitwise’s new office and coworking space is more than 11,000 square feet, and the company is hoping to hire more than 100 employees. They are looking for people to fill positions in software development and program management, as well as roles in the administrative, sales and human resources departments.
Mireles said they already have a couple of tenants, including Microsoft and Fab Lab El Paso.
“When we pick our cities, we’re very deliberate and specific with the cities that often get overlooked, but have all the possibilities to excel,” she said.
Mireles has lived in El Paso for about two years and was hired by Bitwise in 2022. She previously worked for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials in El Paso, San Antonio and Austin.
Memberships for the coworking space include $10 for a day pass, $25 per month for student members, $39 per month for individual members and $140 per month for a four-person business membership, according to the Bitwise Industries website.
The office has amenities like high-speed internet, 24/7 access, reservable conference rooms, individual or shared workspaces and a coffee bar.
Mireles said Bitwise is looking to be a key component of the tech community as it continues to grow in the region, so El Pasoans can come to their space to work and learn more about the industry.
“El Paso has a very diverse community in terms of having a large number of Latino residents and a large number of women, who have different skill set levels but didn’t go to a college,” she said.
Bitwise Industries has renovated more than 1 million square feet of blighted downtown commercial space across the country. Mireles said they haven’t set a timeline yet for when they will acquire a permanent location in El Paso.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.