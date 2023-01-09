BIDEN BORDER 17

President Joe Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol agents along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso.

 Doug Mills/The New York Times)

President Joe Biden on Sunday made his first visit to the border since taking office, arriving at a city swamped by migrants amid a historic surge in illegal immigration and anger from both parties about how he is handling it.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Sunday as he travels to El Paso.
A protest against President Joe Biden visit's in front of Sacred Heart Church.
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after Abbott handed him a letter at El Paso International Airport.
