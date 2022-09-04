President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is set to help millions of Americans, including borrowers in El Paso, with their college debt.
But many students taking out loans now and families currently saving for college are hoping for more relief and worried about how they will afford college and pay off future loans.
Since the plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt was announced on Aug. 24, borrowers like Hannah Osborn, who owes about $10,000 in federal loans, have felt some relief.
“I’m really excited because it’s something that I was going to be paying off for the next 10 years, not to mention I was thinking about getting my master’s degree,” said Osborn, 23, who graduated from New Mexico State University in 2022.
Only loans disbursed by June 30 of this year are eligible for relief under Biden’s plan, and that’s left students like Armando Ochoa, 23, to wonder if the federal government might forgive more debt in the future.
“I’m paying for half of my school, and then the other half is on loans,” said Ochoa, a junior at Doña Ana Community College. “I want to hope that with all this distribution of forgiveness that this tool can be available come the fall of 2023.”
Over the past 40 years, college costs have increased by about 180%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. And the typical undergraduate student with loans now graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt, according to the Education Department.
El Paso Inc. asked El Paso’s elected leaders at the state and national levels about the rising cost of higher education and what happens now that Biden has forgiven some student debt.
Texas Sen. César Blanco, an El Paso Democrat, said Biden’s plan is an important step in the right direction.
“I think (the student loan forgiveness plan) is going to lift a lot of families out of the strain of financial debt,” Blanco said. “We’re going to have to hear from the administration to see what’s in store next.”
U.S Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, explained what groups the plan will affect.
“It will impact women and communities of color, and what that debt relief will mean for millions of Americans, especially El Pasoans, is it’s one step closer to saving on a down payment for a home,” Escobar said. “It’s also one step closer to paying off other debts, one step closer to buying the vehicle that they’ve wanted, and it is one step closer to economic stability.”
Escobar said that while this debt relief is good, there needs to be a bigger debate on higher education.
“There are some significant reforms that need to be made so that higher education can be accessible to all of those who seek it out,” Escobar said.
State Rep. Lina Ortega said Texas has not adequately funded its universities, which has caused tuition to rise. In 2003, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 3015, which allowed public universities to set their own tuition rates.
“Back in 1984 for the University of Texas at Austin, the state was funding 47% through general revenues of the costs of the university. In 2018, it was down to 12%,” said Ortega, who serves on the Higher Education Committee in the Texas House.
In-state tuition at UTEP is $8,508 for the academic year. Add in room and board, books, transportation, and personal expenses, and the total is $19,558, according to the UTEP website.
The university announced in March that it is expanding its free tuition program to students whose family income is less than $75,000 a year. It is supported by a new $300 million endowment created by the UT System Board of Regents to reduce the cost of attending UT System academic institutions.
Full-time undergraduate students who are Texas residents and qualify for need-based aid will be eligible to receive Promise Plus funds.
Ortega said Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is a positive thing and hopes it continues.
“I think (the plan) encourages young people to continue their education, and we definitely need that,” Ortega said. “I can’t see how anyone in this state, knowing the need to have skilled educated workers, would really have any reason to claim this is not a good idea.”
Osborn said she benefited from going to college but knows it’s not the only path to a good career.
“There are trade schools and art programs that could benefit someone a lot,” she said. “College is always going to be there at any age.”
Ochoa said that even though he does not qualify for debt forgiveness under Biden’s plan, he is going to be able to pay off his debt.
“Just make sure that whatever it is that you’re going to school for, you make sure it was very well worth it,” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132.
