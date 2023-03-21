Castner Range

Castner Range, a 7,081-acre area surrounded by Franklin Mountains State Park in Northeast El Paso, blooms with gold poppies in March 2020.

 El Paso Inc. file photo

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday will designate two new national monuments in the Southwest, insulating from development a half million acres in Nevada that are revered by Native Americans and 6,600 acres in Texas that were once admired by writer Jack Kerouac.

BIDEN NATIONAL MONUMENTS

Joshua Tree Highway in Avi Kwa Ame (Spirit Mountain) National Monument, Nev. on Jan. 6, 2023.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.