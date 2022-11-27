It’s officially the season for commercials of gifted cars adorned with large red bows, and Audi El Paso is hoping to get some of that business.
Audi recently opened its new facilities at 6318 Montana in Central El Paso, down the road from its previous location.
“We saw the same challenges every business in El Paso saw, with decreases in production. But the comeback was really strong,” said Joe Negrete, the general manager of Audi El Paso.
The dealership is owned by Group 1 Automotive, a Houston-based publicly traded company with 76 dealerships in Texas, about 148 in the United States and 203 worldwide.
The company makes up about 81% of new vehicle unit sales in the U.S., according to its website.
In addition to Audi El Paso, Group 1 owns five other dealerships in El Paso, including Subaru El Paso, Shamaley Buick GMC and BMW El Paso.
Negrete said the new Audi El Paso has enough space for about 150 new cars and 100 new cars. The previous location had room for 100 cars combined.
There are 17 lift bays in the service center, up from 10 at the old spot. Audi El Paso hired about four new employees, bringing its total to 43, Negrete said.
“The new facility gives us some benefits in getting a little influx of inventory when it becomes available,” he added.
Demand for new Audis has increased – a trend that predates the pandemic – and consumers have become savvier about the buying process, he said.
“Expectations from consumers have gone up tremendously,” Negrete said. “When you look at a new car you’re trying to purchase at a $60,000 to $70,000 price tag, everyone makes a good car. But it’s about the experience.”
While demand for new cars has increased, El Paso dealerships are still juggling low inventory and hiring challenges – lingering fallout from two years of supply chain disruptions, closures, delays and more.
“Inventory is low, just in terms of actual vehicles and parts. It’s definitely been something new in recent years dealerships haven’t dealt with in previous years,” said Lexi Buquet, executive director of the El Paso New Car Dealers Association.
Buquet said the association’s 28 members have also had challenges hiring skilled technicians.
“They’re always looking, especially now that there are more and more electric vehicles,” Buquet said. “They need to know how to work on both kinds of cars.”
While electric vehicles are becoming more common, most car buyers nationally are still searching for a combustible engine that runs on gas, Buquet said.
El Paso, with its home along Interstate 10, is in a geographic spot that could see an influx of charging stations, she said.
“The dealers are very supportive and all in for having EVs and electrifying transportation,” Buquet said. “Realistically, it will be a long time in terms of resources, costs and having enough EVs in stock. But the conversation has been that they are supportive, as long as the resources are there.”
Buquet, who is also the executive director of the Valley Auto Dealers Association, said the South Texas market is facing similar challenges to El Paso’s, including in hiring.
Both associations work at the state level to advocate and protect Texas’ franchise laws. The majority of El Paso’s members are franchised car dealerships. Group 1 is structured differently, Buquet said, but still adheres to the Texas franchise laws.
“Group 1 is very supportive of that,” Buquet said. “We’re happy to have them involved.”
