Properties owned by El Paso school districts have sat vacant for months or years, with no plans for change in immediate sight.
Neighborhood campuses like Oran Roberts and Alta Vista elementary schools were shuttered by El Paso Independent School District for several reasons, including low enrollment trends and the construction of new combination campuses.
But as vacant properties begin to deteriorate, neighbors are wondering what might happen next.
Al Velarde, the EPISD board president, said trustees are slated to discuss surplus properties at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday. Velarde said he hopes that trustees can agree to sell properties that can be sold and come to a consensus on how to use the rest.
“Each property will have a different future use,” Velarde said. “We want to know how these properties would be disposed of as we move forward. If we can sell, and generate some revenue from their sales, as a board member that’s going to be my preference in most cases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.