The U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, or JMC, held a change of command ceremony on Fort Bliss Friday to welcome incoming commander Col. Zachary Miller.
“This is the honor of a lifetime – to be able to serve an organization that reaches some of the top to the bottom of what our military is trying to do,” Miller told El Paso Inc. after the ceremony. “It’s also very exciting to be moving into the El Paso community and to be part of Fort Bliss.”
JMC, headquartered at Fort Bliss, carries out the U.S. Army’s largest modernization experiments, including testing and upgrading military equipment.
Miller succeeds Col. Joseph Escandon, who has led the command since Feb. 10, 2022.
In about a week, Miller will travel to the Philippines and Hawaii, where military tests are being conducted by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
“When you think about how large the Pacific is, the distances between islands and countries and landmasses, you can’t replicate that here (in the desert),” Miller said. “Going out, being physically on the ground, dispersing the organizations and having them do their mission and supporting those missions is invaluable.”
The ceremony took place at JMC headquarters and was hosted by Lt. Gen. Scott McKean, a three-star general and the director of the Army Futures and Concepts Center.
“Zach is exactly the right person to come here,” McKean said in his remarks. “His experience is going to set the conditions for building upon all that Joe (Escandon) and the JMC team built.”
Escandon’s next position is director of operations at Army Futures Command in Austin.
“Zach, and I think you know this, you’ve inherited an incredible team,” Escandon told Miller. “You were definitely the right choice to lead JMC forward.”
During the ceremony, Escandon highlighted Miller’s work ethic, referring to when they served together some years ago in the Pentagon.
“It’s truly been my honor, privilege and absolute pleasure to be the commander of JMC, as well as just to simply be a member of the organization,” Escandon said.
A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Miller graduated from the United States Military Academy and was commissioned in 1997.
Before assuming command of JMC, Miller served as the commander of the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood.
Miller’s other command assignments include command of a combat engineer company in the 1st Cavalry Division; the 21st Engineer Battalion, 101st Airborne Division; the 5th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade; and the Memphis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Miller thanked his family, which has moved with him and his Army career 14 times.
“When we found out that we were moving to El Paso, they immediately started their research about what it was going to be like,” Miller said. “What’s made it easy is the community here.”
