Every animal taken in by El Paso Animal Services has a different story, but most come from unknown pasts.
“Throughout the week, there might be a box of kittens or a dog tied to a post, so we don’t always have a clue where they come from,” said Terry Kebschull, director of the city’s animal services department.
The city’s main shelter on Fred Wilson is severely overcrowded. In an effort to find homes for more of the dogs and cats in its care, the department recently opened the Mission Valley Adoption Center at 9068 Socorro.
Friday through Sunday potential pet owners can look at about 30 medium- to large-size dogs ready to be adopted.
Each pup is free to adopt and is spayed or neutered, licensed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Kebschull said the new adoption center will ease some of the overcrowding at the main shelter, where there are about 1,000 animals, mostly dogs. Between 50 to 70 lost and stray animals enter the shelter every day, according to the city.
Kebschull described the situation as “bursting at the seams.” The shelter at Fred Wilson is the only public intake shelter in the county.
“It’s difficult for people to see all those animals, so bringing them to another location affords us the opportunity to showcase these 30 dogs,” he said.
The building, which was once a community center at Ysleta Park, was already owned by the city and renovated by animal services, Kebschull said. It is staffed by some of the department’s personnel from the Fred Wilson shelter.
“It’s been used off and on as an overflow shelter, but we want to do more than just have animals stored here,” Kebschull said.
The location provides staff an opportunity to take the dogs out to play, said Michele Anderson, marketing and public engagement manager at Animal Services.
“While personnel are cleaning the kennels, we can do playgroups. And it just so happens that Ysleta Park is on the other end,” she said.
The adoption center is 16 miles from the city’s animal shelter. Kebschull said it allows them to extend their services to more El Pasoans. He hopes to open more locations.
“Not only do we have an animal clinic right next door, but we also put up small vaccination clinics here at various times of the year,” he said about the new center. “We have microchip events and provide public information. If these aren’t the pets you’re looking for, you can come here and we’ll help locate that pet for you.”
For cat lovers, Animal Services does have the Cats at the Zoo Pet Encounter and Adoption Center. There, visitors can meet domesticated cats that are ready for adoption.
For Anderson, opening the adoption center is about helping medium- to large-size dogs that are often overlooked find a home rather than be euthanized.
“We’ve had pets that would be with us for months, even a year or more, and it’s hard not to get attached to those kinds of dogs,” she said. “Even though it’s kind of bittersweet, being able to have that kind of goodbye and see them go off into a loving home, there are no words that can describe that feeling.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
