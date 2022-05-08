Ten years ago, a new El Paso nursing school got off the ground.
Those who led the opening of the school couldn’t foresee the challenges waiting in the wings of El Paso’s future, including a mass shooting and years-long pandemic that has accelerated a long-term nursing shortage.
But on Friday, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso celebrated 10 years of work and education at the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing.
Dr. Stephanie Woods, dean of the school, told El Paso Inc. last week that they will graduate about 65 new nurses this spring. There have been more than 1,000 nursing graduates from the school since its opening in 2011. Most have stayed in El Paso.
“We’re proud of how strong and brave our students are. Now our students are seen as capable, strong, are getting multiple offers and can choose from which hospital to work,” Woods said. “They’ll be entering the job market at a time when they’ve never been more necessary.”
Samantha Parada is in her first year at the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing. Even before starting school, she was already balancing a lot.
Her aunt, Sherri Martinez, died in a motorcycle crash in Minnesota. Martinez was a neonatal nurse and inspired Parada to pursue her own path in the field.
“It still ruminated in my brain that my aunt Sherri really wanted me to be a nurse,” Parada said. “I ended up really enjoying the whole process of pre-nursing and getting accepted into Texas Tech was such a huge milestone for me and my family.”
She’s now in her second semester of a 16-month program at the Hunt School of Nursing. She’s also raising her two children and learning nursing during a challenging time in the profession.
The nursing shortages have affected hospitals across the U.S., including in El Paso. Factors that have led to the shortages include more experienced nurses retiring, nurses taking traveling positions and nurses quitting from the toll of the last two years.
Parada said some places have a ratio of six patients to one nurse. Learning in an environment with COVID has challenged nurses as well, she said.
“One of my teaching nurses called them space suits, like something that came out of a movie. They were claustrophobic and terrifying. People were afraid for their lives, but they showed up,” Parada said. “We took it hands-on, decided we still need to help these people. There were so many people that were already at retiring age, and we lost a lot of the advanced practice nurses.”
Parada said she eventually would like to work in a pediatric or neonatal intensive care unit.
“It kicks a special place in my heart to be able to work with kids who really need help, especially in intensive care units, which can be understaffed,” Parada said.
Dr. Leslie Robbins, professor and dean at the UTEP School of Nursing, said the nursing profession is on track to grow 9% between 2022 and 2030, with more than 1,900 job openings.
“We began to realize that we had an aging nursing population, and nurses that were being offered so many opportunities. They started here but got great job offers in other places. COVID made that into a national crisis,” Robbins said.
Both UTEP and the Hunt School of Nursing work to shape their programs to meet the needs of the community, both deans said.
“If this were ever a time our mission was aligned with our needs, it’s now and how we increase enrollment and support students while they’re in school,” Woods said. “We partner so closely with the employers in El Paso trying to know what their needs are and plan accordingly.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.