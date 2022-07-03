Percy Griffin, director of scientific engagement at the national Alzheimer’s Association, speaks in El Paso at a conference hosted by the West Texas chapter. At the conference, held June 24-25 at the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, Griffin talked about the latest Alzheimer’s research, impact of COVID-19 on people with dementia, and health disparities in underserved communities. The West Texas chapter serves Amarillo, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland and the surrounding areas. In Texas, more than 400,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the association.
Alzheimer’s researcher speaks in El Paso
- by El Paso Inc. Staff
