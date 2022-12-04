Ahsan Choudhuri And the West Texas Aerospace and Defense Coalition

El Paso’s selection as winner of a $40 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant in September was the culmination of a decades-long effort.
That effort can be traced back to 2001 when then UTEP President Diana Natalicio and Ryan Wicker, executive director of the Keck Center at UTEP, recruited Ahsan Choudhuri, a 20-something engineer with a doctorate and ambition.
Choudhuri, who is now the founding director of the Aerospace Center, started with $25,000, three student employees and a vision to provide educational opportunities in aerospace for El Pasoans.
The Aerospace Center has accumulated $100 million in grants and has more than 190 student employees. Hundreds of the program’s graduates now work for aerospace companies, ranging from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to Lockheed Martin.
It is one of the rare initiatives that has united public and private sector leaders across the region.
The vision was propelled forward by U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, the city of El Paso, El Paso County, Workforce Solutions Borderplex, the El Paso Chamber and the Rio Grande Council of Governments. The group is organized as the West Texas Aerospace and Defense Coalition.
Along the way, the vision expanded to include developing an advanced manufacturing industry that would create the kind of high wage jobs that would employ UTEP graduates here.
A building to house the Aerospace Center is rising on the UTEP campus and plans are being laid for an advanced manufacturing park on 250 acres of land provided by the city next to El Paso International Airport. The grant will also support the creation of a network to support small- and medium-sized manufacturers in the region.
