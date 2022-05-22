Being the general manager of a TV news station and being an endurance athlete have a key element in common: flexibility.
Over his 40-plus-year career, Kevin Lovell has kept flexibility at the forefront.
He’s an avid runner and cyclist and loves the outdoors, and has been at the helm of one of El Paso’s top-rated broadcast news stations for 23 years.
On June 1, Lovell will retire from KVIA and begin the next chapter, which includes a move to Georgia.
Lovell began his career in Amarillo in 1978 and first came to KVIA in 1980. He departed to work in other broadcast markets, including San Antonio, and returned to KVIA in 1995. He has been general manager since 1999.
“This job, I’ve thrown myself at it so hard for so long, I feel like I want to have a little left in the tank,” Lovell said. “I used to joke that I want 10 good years and 10 bad years. If I have that, I’m blessed. But if I keep working, I’m cutting into my good years.”
At 67, Lovell has seen a host of changes in the broadcast world, from shifting journalistic attitudes to the rise of the omnipresent internet.
He’s also been leading the station through some of El Paso’s biggest and most challenging stories, including the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting.
Lovell spent some time last week with El Paso Inc. in his office at the ABC-7 news studios in West El Paso and talked about his long career in the broadcast world, the changing nature of the job and what he’ll miss about the borderland.
Q: How has the business of broadcast journalism changed over your career?
Good gracious, it’s like everything else. The changes are fast and furious.
When I started my career it was in Amarillo in early 1978. We had a bunch of kid reporters. We had one guy who had some experience; his name was Dick Gaither. I saw him in the newsroom, and I walked over to him. I still remember the first day I worked there. I said, “Dick, how are you doing? What’s the secret to lasting?”
He said, “Kevin, you have to be flexible.” You apply that in all walks of life, but at TV stations it’s just representative of everything that’s going on in society. The changes in technology are enormous.
When I first started we were shooting film, and I was having to process film. We finally got 3/4 inch tape, and we’ve gone through all these evolutions and now we have non-linear editing, electronic editing.
We sell different products and services. You sell digital, you’re programming, whether it be news or syndicated programming.
The rating services have changed. But sales is more similar because you have to have a relationship with a client who can trust you with their money to help their business grow. That’s really the core of it.
The other core of TV that never changes is that the television station is all about news and sales. Everyone else is there to support those two departments. We’re presenting the news locally. It establishes your identity in the market, and you’re selling it.
Journalism at the core, that’s changed more than sales at its core. I think journalism in very recent years has evolved.
Thank goodness at the local level it hasn’t reached the way it has at the national level, but there’s much more of an activist journalist bent. A lot of times we get new reporters, and they have agendas and feelings and they want to portray a story a certain way.
You have to be fair and balanced. That hasn’t changed, but it’s harder to do it. A lot of people get into journalism and feel very strongly about a candidate or an issue. Through the years, we’ve had to kind of reel people back.
Local news does have the highest approval ratings. If you ask about national news or politics, you’re going to get a pretty generally negative viewpoint. With local, people generally respect the Inc. and ABC-7 and KFOX and KTSM and Univision. There’s a trust because locally there’s more of an effort to be balanced and try to present both sides.
The biggest change is the internet. The internet changed everything. It made everyone a citizen journalist. It allows for massive social media; it provides that platform for the exchange of ideas.
Q: What’s it like working with KVIA’s owners, News-Press & Gazette Company?
We’re family-owned and are the only family-owned broadcast property in El Paso. Everything else is publicly traded or owned by large private equity firms or companies.
We have a family in Missouri, the Bradley family, where I can pick up the phone and call any one of them. They’re multigenerational journalists. They started with a newspaper in St. Joseph, Missouri.
To have the ownership not beholden to the ebb and flow of the stock market the way the publicly traded companies are gives it a little more flexibility and heart as far as making decisions, when hard decisions have to be made.
Almost all the TV stations in the country are held by about four or five large corporations.
That has greatly contributed to the longevity of KVIA because of our stable ownership. They stick with us through thick and thin. We’ve had a lot of longstanding tenures with the station. As of late, we still lost some people with longstanding tenure. That happens.
I’m happy Brenda De Anda-Swann has been appointed to be my successor. She’s the news director, she’s an El Pasoan, she’s worked with me since 1998. She came in as a college student at UTEP to run audio on the weekends.
It’s comforting to know, and I was very happy to know the company went internal. In El Paso, you have to know the community. I’m not from here, but I moved here as a young man and have been here long enough and have gotten to know the pulse of the community.
It’s a different market than other cities, and you have to adapt and adjust to that.
Q: KVIA has consistently been the top-rated for English-language news in this market. How have you done it?
Constant vigilance. I come to work every day as if it will be my last. If I don’t prove myself – if I don’t manage this station and its people properly – the competition will eat you alive. You have to be on it.
That’s why I watch newscasts at 6 a.m. on Sunday mornings. I’m fanatical about having a pulse on everything going on at the station. I’ve done it for a very long time. To my understanding, I’m the longest-running consecutively serving general manager at any television station in Texas.
Ownerships change. It’s kind of like baseball managers. Ratings drop, or you make somebody mad, and they’re out with the old and in with the new and I’ve just been able to hang in there.
I guess I just have an overarching emphasis to not fail. Here I am two weeks from retiring, and I just feel like I have to produce. I’m unable to just come in and kick back. I’m still giving instructions, talking to people, trying to inspire, trying not to drive everybody crazy. It’s the way I’m wired, and it’s worked for me.
Q: What are some of the hard decisions you’ve had to make over your career? Have you had to kill a story?
Very seldom. Almost never do you kill a story. Sometimes it takes exceedingly long to do a story, which is painful for me.
We’ve been working on one now that we’ve been working on for months. Even though we’ve got it all prepared, including the promotions, we just feel it’s so fraught with the potential for litigation that we now are paying for outside counsel to review the script.
We can’t do a lot of that because it’s so expensive and time-consuming. But you have to do that. Everybody in the course of their career has to deal with a few lawsuits. I don’t think we’ve ever lost one, but we’ve had to deal with a couple of slander lawsuits that were unfounded. It just comes with the territory.
From my chair, I have to be cognizant of clients. We’re supported by advertising. If we’re doing a story that has a potential negative bent to a client, then I, as the middleman between sales and the news department, have to look at it and be respectful and do the best that I can.
In some cases, we’ve lost clients. They will get upset and are gone forever, at least seemingly, and don’t return for many years.
In almost all cases, we’re able to work things out and do the journalism we need to do. If we’re just doing public relations pieces all the time, you’re not getting the news.
Q: What’s your perspective on what El Paso’s media does well, or what we don’t do well? What about KVIA?
We’re sort of our own worst enemies. We have so much content to produce, the TV stations, and even print and online, with limited resources. You don’t really get to get into the deep coverage of stories.
You can only do it on a limited basis, and it pains me. It pains me to see the El Paso Times a shell of its former self. Before, you would get analysis of voting track records or school board members and how they’re spending their travel money.
We get far less of that, and it’s an important element of watchdog journalism – to make sure our elected officials are following the rules and representing as best they can their constituents.
But El Paso produces a fair amount of it. We do, our competitors do, online and print. There’s good quality journalism out there; I just wish there was more of it.
Q: What inspired you to come back to El Paso and stay here?
I worked through the ’80s in El Paso. I did weekend sportscasting seven years after doing three years in Amarillo. I was 10 years into my career and was kind of stuck.
I had a family. I had a wife who chose to stay home with her two children. They both became doctors. My wife was dedicated to their education and well-being.
I then realized when I was 32 or 33 that I needed to better provide for my family. That’s when I decided to get a master’s degree at UTEP, to try the advertising agency route.
I went to work for Bob Wingo. Then I came back to TV and decided I wanted to go to a bigger market and went to San Antonio.
I was there for two years reporting, and I got a call from the management team that had been at KVIA and shifted to KTSM.
This was Richard Pearson, who was the longtime general manager here at KVIA. He was recruited and left, along with multiple on-air and managers, to go to KTSM, in the early ’90s.
This was the regime I worked under at KVIA. They called me back for an assistant news director position, which was more of a management track.
I took that, to go into the management route, which led to news director here, which led to general management here.
Q: What’s next for you?
Somebody told me I’d get asked this question all the time. They told me, “I’m going to be doing whatever I want to do.”
Now what I want to do, I’m not sure. My wife wants to live where one of our daughters lives. One is in California; nobody can afford California. The other is in Atlanta, so we’re eventually going to move there.
When we find an affordable home and get ours sold, we’ll move there, in the coming months or year or so.
I don’t like leaving El Paso. I like the people and the weather. I like UTEP and New Mexico State sports. I like the access to hiking and camping, and Southern New Mexico with its wide-open spaces and not too many people. I love the Mexican food.
It’s going to be painful to leave. We left that one other time to go to San Antonio. I was never really comfortable there; I always felt more comfortable here.
One thing is, as I told you at the beginning of the interview, you have to be flexible. So I’ll be flexible; I’ll go with the flow.
