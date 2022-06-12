Twenty years ago, Dr. Ahsan Choudhuri came to UTEP with the goal of developing the university’s aerospace program.
That goal has been the thread running through what has been built over the past two decades.
Now there’s a lot of money involved and many public entities. The effort to build up the region’s aerospace industry is sprawling. From colleges to local governments and business groups, everyone is doing something to help El Paso and surrounding rural communities beef up this industry.
At the University of Texas at El Paso, the aerospace program’s focus has expanded to the aerospace and defense industries.
Choudhuri, the associate vice president of the aerospace center, said that the university is a significant source of talent for companies like Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos. But creating even more sustainable jobs in the region, he said, depends on manufacturing and its capabilities for producing aerospace and defense components.
“I think what we need to do is sustain this for enduring success. It can’t just be one year,” Choudhuri said. “There are many communities trying to do this and are better resourced than us. We won’t achieve prosperity in our region, without creating manufacturing. There’s no path to increase our wages, without creating manufacturing jobs here. That’s the truth.”
Susie Byrd, director of economic development and workforce excellence at the aerospace center, said they have deliberately focused on aerospace and defense because that industry has to be grounded on U.S. soil, and because there’s an effort to shore up the country’s defense industrial base.
“We’re learning from lessons of the past and the flight of U.S. manufacturing on U.S. soil,” Byrd said.
Ultimately, those leading the effort to grow the region’s aerospace industry want to leverage El Paso’s vast existing manufacturing industry into lucrative aerospace and defense work and contracts.
Part of that effort involves UTEP and other entities, including the El Paso Chamber, working and networking with manufacturers in the region, which is one of the largest industrial centers on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Choudhuri said there are about 300 small to medium manufacturers in El Paso.
Byrd said they are also working to get manufacturers connected into an ecosystem where they can have more access to resources and communication with entities like city and county governments.
“From those visits, one of the things we all learned was we have a much more nimble and resilient manufacturing base than we really understand,” Byrd said.
The aerospace center at UTEP was named one of the finalists for a federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant. The $1 billion grant is not the same as the Build Back Better legislation that did not pass Congress.
UTEP was one of 60 applicants to be awarded $500,000 to develop a proposal, and in September will find out if it’s one of the 20 to 30 recipients of up to $100 million.
As part of the Build Back Better Challenge proposal, UTEP is looking to create a secure campus next to the El Paso International Airport for small to medium manufacturers. A secure campus would check off more requirements for attaining defense contracts, including cybersecurity and access to major roadways.
UTEP is also building a $70 million aerospace and manufacturing facility on the corner of Hawthorne and Rim on the campus.
The aerospace center is now spread across UTEP, and Byrd said the building will help everyone locate together.
In addition to that, UTEP is also renting a facility from the city for spacecraft and design. There’s also work at the Fabens airport on propulsion research, and east of that there’s an airport for unmanned drones, Byrd said.
UTEP’s work on aerospace is not contained to the program. Byrd said the W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation also plays a big role in their efforts on aerospace.
She said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and Choudhuri have looked at how to leverage UTEP’s aerospace and Keck research centers to retain more graduates in the region and increase the number of professional STEM jobs in the region.
“The fields they’re pursuing, they’re just not present in our market,” Byrd said.
